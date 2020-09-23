Inspire Stories of Honor: Herb Morrow - World War II veteran witnessed kamikaze attack

Loysville

Place of Residence:

South Middleton Township

Service Branch:

Navy, World War II veteran, bakers helper and ammunition handler onboard the light cruiser U.S.S. Birmingham in the Pacific Ocean

Length of Service:

two years, from 1944 to 1946

What was the toughest challenge that you faced while in the service?

“It was always dangerous. We were out there fighting the Japanese on Okinawa and Iwo Jima. There were fighter planes and suicide bombers.”

What did you like best about being in the military?

“Learning different things about life. … It was a big experience. When you’re 17, you’re anxious to do this and that. In the two years, I learned more than I probably did before. I learned how to get along with people. I learned how to know people. And you had that beautiful ocean. It was just something different. I’m glad that I had that experience, but I wouldn’t want to go back and do it again.”