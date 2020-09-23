Inspire Stories of Honor: Doug Weaver - "It goes back to the brotherhood"

Army, Desert Storm veteran, former combat engineer

Length of Service:

about 10 years, July 1988 to May 1997

What was the toughest challenge that you faced while you were in the service?

“The war: Desert Storm, it was the toughest challenge. … The unknown, not knowing if I was going to come home or not.” At the time of his deployment, Weaver was married and had two daughters, one, 2 weeks old, the other, 2 years old.

What did you like best about being in the military?

“Getting to see other countries and parts of the United States.” Between deployments and duty assignments, Weaver visited seven countries and 10 states during his military service.

What was your proudest achievement in the military?

“Coming home from the war alive. … When I got back from Saudi Arabia, we flew into St. Louis. We had people cheering us. We had people come up and offer to buy us breakfast, lunch and dinner. I felt kind of guilty. My dad was in Vietnam and he didn’t get that kind of welcome when he came home.”