Inspire Stories of Honor: Doug Weaver - "It goes back to the brotherhood"

Retrieving a trailer packed with explosives can be tricky enough without having the crossfire of coalition and Iraqi artillery.
“We ran for it. We turned around and got out of there as quickly as possible,” said Douglas Weaver of Newville, a Desert Storm veteran and former Army combat engineer.
It was Feb. 24, 1991. The opening phase of the ground offensive made the whole day eventful.
“We were the unit that breached the berm,” the Carlisle native said. “We cleared out a bunker site that had a Republican Guard unit. We took in POWs and turned them over to the military police.”
But the first attempt to hitch the stranded trailer proved too hazardous with incoming shells from cannons on both sides. Weaver and his team waited six hours before trying again.
The second time around, the engineers were successful even after the Iraqis resumed fire. By some miracle, the trailer with a ton of explosives was still intact.
“You learn real fast that life is an opportunity,” Weaver said, looking back on his service in the military. “You learn real fast that it goes back to the brotherhood. You travel around, meet different people, connect and make friends for life. You put your life on the line for them and they will have your back. We bond together unlike what you do out here in the civilian world.”
For Weaver, the bond began with the examples set by his grandfather, a World War II veteran, and his dad, who served in Vietnam. In his family, military service was a tradition going back to the Civil War.
Even though Carlisle has strong military ties, his enlistment in the Army was an eye-opener. “It made me grow up fast,” Weaver said. “You meet people from all walks of life.”
Basic training was like a melting pot of racial and ethnic groups living and working together. “We had Koreans, Middle Eastern soldiers, Mexicans and Puerto Ricans,” Weaver said. “We had one guy who was in a gang in Los Angeles. It was really neat to learn about other people from other states and countries.”
Discipline and a strong work ethic were the other takeaways from his decade in the Army. Today, Weaver is a truck driver with Old Dominion Freight Lane hauling goods throughout south-central Pennsylvania.
Q&A with Douglas Weaver
Age:
- 50
Hometown:
- Carlisle
Place of Residence:
- Newville
Service Branch:
- Army, Desert Storm veteran, former combat engineer
Length of Service:
- about 10 years, July 1988 to May 1997
What was the toughest challenge that you faced while you were in the service?
“The war: Desert Storm, it was the toughest challenge. … The unknown, not knowing if I was going to come home or not.” At the time of his deployment, Weaver was married and had two daughters, one, 2 weeks old, the other, 2 years old.
What did you like best about being in the military?
“Getting to see other countries and parts of the United States.” Between deployments and duty assignments, Weaver visited seven countries and 10 states during his military service.
What was your proudest achievement in the military?
“Coming home from the war alive. … When I got back from Saudi Arabia, we flew into St. Louis. We had people cheering us. We had people come up and offer to buy us breakfast, lunch and dinner. I felt kind of guilty. My dad was in Vietnam and he didn’t get that kind of welcome when he came home.”
Is there anything you would want the public to know about being in the military?
“I think everybody should join the military, one, for the experience; two, for the pride of our country. It makes you proud. I was making a career out of it until I ended up breaking my foot in Germany. I got out on a medical leave and then I was discharged. If it wasn’t for that, I would probably still be in the Army today.”
What would you say to someone who is looking to join the military?
“Absolutely, do it. Basic training is the hardest. Take it one day at a time. Don’t be a barracks rat. Get out and explore wherever you are going. When considering what branch, do what you feel right in.”
