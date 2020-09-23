Inspire Stories of Honor: Doug Lovelace - 50 years of service

What service branch:

Army

How many years:

Active duty for 26 years, another 24 years as an army civilian. Drafted in 1968

What was the toughest challenge that you faced?

“In one sense all of it was very challenging, but in another sense everything was manageable and achievable, but probably the most challenging time was I spent time in Vietnam.”

What did you like best about being in the military?

“I was in the aviation branch and so I loved flying. And I was in the attack helicopter business so that makes it even a little bit more enjoyable to be in the attack business with (I’m not sure what word he said here! Listening to the recording now and I’m having some trouble) and Apaches. And that’s probably the most enjoyable. But I would also say as a part of the army civilian working in strategic research, that was extremely enjoyable and rewarding.”

What was your proudest achievement?

“Being instrumental in influencing national military strategy and national security policy through research or analysis.”