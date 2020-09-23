Inspire Stories of Honor: Donald Geistwhite - serving around the world

77

Hometown:

Harrisburg

Current place of residence:

Middlesex Township

What service branch:

U.S. Army

How many years:

Around 1966 to September 1990

What was the toughest challenge you faced?

“Relocating my family. But in that same token, I never accepted an assignment without sitting down with my wife and children and asking ‘What do you think of going there?’ I never did one for my career. My career was secondary. I chose what was best for my family.”

What did you like best about being in the military?

“Defending our country and doing what’s best for America.”

What was your proudest achievement?