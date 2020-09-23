Inspire Stories of Honor: Donald Geistwhite - serving around the world

It only makes sense that Donald Geistwhite’s unusual military career is marked with an equally unusual start.
He was attending Simpson College in Iowa when halfway through his senior year he and 13 other students in two neighboring fraternities decided to make what would become a life-altering change. The 14 students either graduated or, like Geistwhite, dropped out of college and joined one of the branches of the military.
The group of young men covered nearly every branch of the military, and nine of them would make careers out of it.
“Most of the guys were from Iowa,” said Geistwhite, who was born in Harrisburg. “I was the only one who had seen the ocean. Ironically, a lot of the guys went into the Navy.”
Geistwhite was one of the men who launched a military career, sticking with the U.S. Army after the Vietnam War and often finding himself where he hadn’t expected.
One of those places was Antarctica.
Though he was technically stationed out of Christchurch, New Zealand, from 1979 to 1982 working on shipping material to the military in Antarctica, he would occasionally be flown in on a C1-30 to the pole station for a few days to relieve those working on the continent.
“It’s the last frontier in the world,” he said. “It’s cold, but it’s not humid at all. You have to be very, very careful about covering up.”
The assignment wasn’t the only one that took him to a new location under unique circumstances.
Geistwhite was also part of an exchange with the British Army for two and a half years, where the officer he temporarily replaced ended up at the New Cumberland Army Depot. In England, even as an American, he was responsible for procuring and distributing all communications equipment for the British Army — a duty that handled a budget of a little less than 100 million pounds.
“I asked my brigadier boss why we’re trusted with this,” Geistwhite recalled. “He said, ‘If we didn’t trust you, you wouldn’t be here.’”
Though Geistwhite laughingly notes that others have told him he could have retired as a colonel if he had gone the traditional route with assignments at the Pentagon or Germany, he said he doesn’t have a regret about where he ended up. The only current regret is that he can’t go back to those second hometowns in New Zealand and England because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“[New Zealand] has a great culture, and we have good friends from there,” he said.
Geistwhite, a Middlesex Township supervisor, currently runs Carlisle Car and Driver Service, which he started in 2002.
Q&A with Donald Geistwhite
Age:
- 77
Hometown:
- Harrisburg
Current place of residence:
- Middlesex Township
What service branch:
- U.S. Army
How many years:
- Around 1966 to September 1990
What was the toughest challenge you faced?
“Relocating my family. But in that same token, I never accepted an assignment without sitting down with my wife and children and asking ‘What do you think of going there?’ I never did one for my career. My career was secondary. I chose what was best for my family.”
What did you like best about being in the military?
“Defending our country and doing what’s best for America.”
What was your proudest achievement?
“I have two Bronze Stars from Vietnam. I commanded three company-sized units as a captain. As a major, I was a battalion commander for nine months because the commander had died and the XO (executive officer, second in command) had been recently reassigned.”
Is there something you would like the public to know about being in the military?
“It’s a very honorable career. It takes dedication, and it’s not a 9-to-5 job. And you’ll learn to do a lot at a young age. I remember my father asking me when I was commanding transportation operations with about 400 to 500 troops, all in about my late 20s. My father asked me ‘How did you learn how to do all that?’ I just told him it comes with the territory. You learn as you go.”
What would you say to someone who is looking to join the military?
“I have had parents, friends, kids ask me, and I say, you know, it’s a good opportunity. The way I look at it ... I suggest the Army or Air Force because you have so many opportunities — for being an infantryman to being a firefighter. It’s also a good way to become a little more mature before you start college. I always get an [eye roll] at that from the kids.”
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!