Inspire Stories of Honor: Charles Rosado - Lessons in leadership

What did you like best about being in the military?

“I don’t want to sound like a jarhead or anything, but I love the army. I mean it was such a great experience. It was a great experience for me. That’s why I stayed so long. I stayed 31 years and six months. Who in the world stays that long? You know, I’ve met great people. You know, wonderful people throughout my career, I’ve been stationed in fantastic places… not all fantastic, but they’ve all been in good places. The job was the job and the career field I was in was great, but it really was the people.”

What was your proudest achievement?

“So I had four people that worked for me, and I did deploy to Iraq with and I helped teach, coach and mentor them. And all four of them at the same time got selected for promotion to the highest level. I had previously been their supervisor and I had moved on, but then the next promotion cycle, they all got promoted. That is... I am so proud. I’m not saying I’m not proud of that for me, but I loved it. The highest rank in the army for an enlisted person, they promoted all four at the same time and they all worked for me previously. I’m proud of them.”

Is there something you would like the public to know about being in the military?