Inspire Stories of Honor: Brian Flom - coping with Post-Traumatic Stress

What do you like best about being in military?

“That’s an easy one; it’s the people. The thing that makes the Army so great is that my brothers and sisters in arms don’t all look the same. Our Army is comprised of soldiers, civilians and family members from different races, genders, religions, and social backgrounds. When unified in the name of the Army, it is truly remarkable what we accomplish. I am convinced that it is the people that make the Army so great and I would not trade the relationships I have built for anything.”

What was your proudest achievement?

“I have a couple moments that I am equally proud of achieving during my 29+ year career. Having enlisted in the Army while still in high school, I am particularly proud of having obtained both my bachelor and master degrees while serving on active duty, at times taking online classes while deployed to a combat zone.