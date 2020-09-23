Inspire Stories of Honor: Brian Flom - coping with Post-Traumatic Stress

Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Flom knew something was wrong.
He took shrapnel to his head during a rocket attack in Baghdad on Oct. 10, 2007 that, had it taken a slightly different trajectory, would have sliced his carotid artery. But, he recovered from those wounds and returned to his unit.
“I could see me doing nothing else but getting back to Iraq to the soldiers I’d left behind,” he said.
While watching the Boston Marathon, he suggested to his company commander — almost on a whim — that they run a marathon. Training started right there in the Iraqi desert with a group of soldiers committed to raising money for wounded warriors, continued at home when their deployment ended and concluded with the San Antonio Rock n Roll Marathon.
It was after the marathon that Flom started to realize something wasn’t right.
“I would probably say very early 2009, I just kind of go off the cliff,” Flom said. “I started having a lot of bad habits, different therapies, tried a lot of medications.”
It all came to a head one night when Flom took extra pills just to get some sleep and slept right through the normal start time for work at 6 a.m., waking up only when he got a call around 11 a.m. asking if he was OK.
That was the day Flom took his last pill to deal with post-traumatic stress. It was also when he realized his marathon training sessions had been doing as much to help him recover mentally from his combat experiences as it was preparing him to run 26.2 miles.
Prompted by a suggestion from his wife, Flom picked up mountain biking and hit the trails.
“That became my outlet. I refer to the outdoors as my pharmacy, if you will. That’s where I got the medicine that I needed,” he said.
The mountain bike trails put him on a path to former President George W. Bush’s Team 43, an initiative of the George W. Bush Institute that, according to its website, “showcases the courage, commitment and resilience of these warriors and underscores the importance of sports as part of the rehabilitation process for our men and women injured on the front lines.”
In his first trip, Flom spent three days with Bush and 16 other cyclists, riding 100 kilometers and talking about the physical and mental challenges they had experienced in their military careers. He has returned for the alumni ride every year since 2015.
“I found that experience so inspiring,” Flom said. “You don’t need to be a former president of the United States to make a difference and to make a change when it comes to the mental health of our military and our veterans.”
Now, he takes every opportunity he can to share his story and to remind others that it is a sign of strength to ask for help with post-traumatic stress. He also works with the Veterans Wellness Alliance that offers a “one-stop shop” for veterans to get the help they need rather than calling all over the place and giving up before getting the help he needed.
“There should be no stigma involved and it’s not a weakness,” he said.
Q&A with CSM Brian A. Flom
Hometown
- Los Angeles, California
Current place of residence
- Carlisle Barracks
Service branch
- Army
Length of service
- 29 years (August 1991 to present)
What was the toughest challenge you faced?
“In October of 2007, I was wounded during a rocket attack in Baghdad, Iraq. I was medically evacuated to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas where I spent six weeks recovering from my physical injuries before returning back to Baghdad, Iraq. However, that was the easy part. Shortly after redeploying home in August of 2008, I began displaying behaviors that were counterproductive to being a productive member of the Army and my family.
The toughest part was recognizing the fact that I needed help for my mental injuries and more importantly seeking the help that I needed. Through the support of professionals, my family and physical activity, I was able to develop coping mechanisms that allowed me to be a contributing member of society, the Army, and most importantly my family. Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) became something I have and not a disorder. I still deal with challenges associated with Post-Traumatic Stress, but have developed the skills needed to actively cope with it.”
What do you like best about being in military?
“That’s an easy one; it’s the people. The thing that makes the Army so great is that my brothers and sisters in arms don’t all look the same. Our Army is comprised of soldiers, civilians and family members from different races, genders, religions, and social backgrounds. When unified in the name of the Army, it is truly remarkable what we accomplish. I am convinced that it is the people that make the Army so great and I would not trade the relationships I have built for anything.”
What was your proudest achievement?
“I have a couple moments that I am equally proud of achieving during my 29+ year career. Having enlisted in the Army while still in high school, I am particularly proud of having obtained both my bachelor and master degrees while serving on active duty, at times taking online classes while deployed to a combat zone.
“The other achievement I would like to highlight is the work I have done to help eliminate the stigma of seeking mental health. Previously, I discussed one of the toughest challenges I have faced and briefly mentioned the benefit that physical activity has on my mental state. That physical activity has largely existed in mountain biking which led me to President George W. Bush’s Team 43. As part of Team 43, I have had the privilege of mountain biking with President Bush on numerous occasions as well as the honor of being one of 96 veterans painted by him as part of his art display and book “Portraits of Courage.”
“In addition to being part of Team 43, I serve on his Team 43 advisory council where we work to reduce the stigma of seeking mental help while providing resources for those in need. My biggest reward has come from people, after hearing my story, that have come to me and either shared their story or have asked me to help them navigate the process of seeking help.”
Is there something you would like the public to know about being in the military?
“The men and women of the Army view service to our nation as an honor and a privilege, an honorable profession and a privilege not taken lightly. Just as the opportunities to serve in the Army are abundant, even more abundant are the unique stories of our veterans. I would ask the public to find a way to connect with a veteran and hear their story. You may be surprised with what you learn.”
What would you say to someone who is looking to join up?
“The Army is a great place to learn, grow, and excel. Whether you are like me and not sure what you want to do “when you grow up” or you know that the Army is the profession of choice for your career, I would say my advice is the same — be your best. The Army provides a unique opportunity where one can excel, regardless of background, simply through hard work and being their best every single day.”
