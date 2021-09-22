Inspire: SPY looks to grow beyond its summer offering to include school-year enrichment

When Dickinson College gave up its summer camp experience for children in 1986, St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Square in Carlisle stepped in to continue the camp as an outreach program.
Back then, Summer Program for Youth was completely run by volunteers and had an enrollment of about 20 students.
The program, now better known by its acronym of SPY, enrolled 157 students this summer under executive director Jeanna Som, who joined the program in 2019.
The name shift reflects Som’s vision for the program’s future as it expands by working with other community programs to fulfill its mission of providing equitable access to enrichment experiences for low-income children.
“Long term what does that look like? It is not only a summer camp, but what goes on during the school year. What experiences and exposure do other kids have the opportunity for that children of local income homes or at-risk children would not necessarily have?” Som said.
The free summer program, though, is at the heart of SPY for now. The full-day camp program focuses on academics in the morning and offers enrichment activities in the afternoon five days a week for children in grades 1-3. This past summer, mini-SPY was added giving students in grades 1-5 a half-day session three days a week.
To make the program work, there has to be buy-in from the parents, and that comes right at the start when school counselors reach out to the parents of students who could use a little extra help and the parents agree to sign their child up. SPY representatives meet with the parents before the program starts to explain what the children will be doing.
Often, Som said, the parents will thank SPY and say that they know their children need this because they are struggling academically or they need to be around kids for social or emotional reasons.
SPY does testing before and after each summer session to see where students are in reading and math.
“Over 80% stay the same, which is an accomplishment over the summer, or they do improve their test scores,” Som said.
Beyond that, Som said SPY receives feedback from counselors and teachers who comment on the growth of SPY children both academically as well as personally over the summer.
Last year when the pandemic created a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning, SPY stepped up to offer a program for low-income students whose parents worked and who did not have the resources at home to handle virtual learning.
“We’re kind of on that cusp of we still can pivot quickly, but we want to be able to grow and be able to fill the needs,” Som said.
Now, SPY is leaning into the idea of doing more during the school year, including enrichment activities that might be out of reach for some students. That could be a variety of activities such as an afterschool music program or even a weekend trip.
Ultimately, because growth and development doesn’t end at fifth grade, there may be a time when a student can be a SPY child from first grade through high school. That, however, depends on the community.
“Our capacity and our ability to keep running really depends on the community support,” Som said. “SPY is community run. I just put the pieces of the puzzle together.”
Q&A with Summer Program for Youth
Mission/Purpose Statement: SPY’s mission is to help children learn and grow academically, socially and emotionally.
Address: 1A N. Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Website: summerprogramforyouth.org
Contact: Jeanna Som, Executive Director
Age: SPY began in 1986 and just wrapped up its 36th summer season.
What role does your organization play in the community?
SPY helps to ensure all elementary-aged children in our community have an opportunity for enriching experiences and relationships that may enhance their ability to succeed. We do this by offering our academic and social/emotional enrichment program free of charge to children identified by school counselors as those most in need. Many parents and guardians in our community have also come to rely on SPY for a safe nurturing environment and sustained nutrition for their children during out of school time so they can continue to work.
What is the toughest challenge your organization faces?
The toughest challenge SPY faces is balancing our budget while trying to meet the demand for our program. SPY is offered at no cost so that those students who would benefit most from an enrichment experience outside of school, but are least able to afford one, are given the opportunity to attend. Having no registration fee means SPY generates no revenue and is entirely dependent on the generosity of our community to fulfill our mission. Every year we are faced with an expanded referral list from the schools and every year we rise to the challenge of finding ways to cover the corresponding increase in expenses so that as many children as possible get to experience enrichment and fun.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?
Many people think of academic success in terms of reading, writing and math facts, however, there are many other factors that affect a child’s ability to succeed in the classroom and beyond. SPY believes in the whole child approach. When a child attends SPY they engage not only in academic stations but also practice positive character development (learn to be bucket fillers), enjoy exciting memorable experiences that increase their awareness, are nourished with a healthy breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack, and receive care and attention from compassionate and positive adult role models. All contributing factors to a child’s bright future.
What is your proudest accomplishment so far?
Up until four years ago, SPY was completely volunteer run and had a maximum enrollment of 50 elementary aged children in 2nd & 3rd grades. Since hiring administrative staff, SPY has accomplished impressive growth. This past summer, in addition to its free full-time, 5 day a week, 8 week program, SPY offered a free part-time, “mini-spy” program for students in 1st-5th grades. This expansion meant 157 children in our community could experience excitement and fun at a time when it was needed the most. Our proudest accomplishment by far, however, was quickly organizing a School-year Program for Youth this past fall that gave over 100 children a safe space to receive help with their virtual lessons, be cared for and fed so their parents could return to their essential jobs.
What do you think the keys are to having an impact with young people?
I feel the key to having a positive impact on a young child is truly believing in their ability to grow and succeed and making sure your confidence in them is known. I also feel that taking the time to listen and respond to a child, showing them that they are valued and deserving of your attention, will grow their confidence and open the doors for them to dream. Dreams are where a fantastic future begins. That is how you can truly make an impact on a child’s life.
What goals do you have for the upcoming years?
SPY’s ultimate goal is to ensure the marginalized children in our community are afforded the same opportunities and support that enhance their education and social emotional development as their peers. We are currently under-going a strategic planning process to determine exactly what that looks like and are excited about what the future may bring.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
"Many people think of academic success in terms of reading, writing and math facts, however, there are many other factors that affect a child's ability to succeed in the classroom and beyond."
— Jeanna Som