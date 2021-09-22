Inspire: SPY looks to grow beyond its summer offering to include school-year enrichment

Often, Som said, the parents will thank SPY and say that they know their children need this because they are struggling academically or they need to be around kids for social or emotional reasons.

SPY does testing before and after each summer session to see where students are in reading and math.

“Over 80% stay the same, which is an accomplishment over the summer, or they do improve their test scores,” Som said.

Beyond that, Som said SPY receives feedback from counselors and teachers who comment on the growth of SPY children both academically as well as personally over the summer.

Last year when the pandemic created a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning, SPY stepped up to offer a program for low-income students whose parents worked and who did not have the resources at home to handle virtual learning.

“We’re kind of on that cusp of we still can pivot quickly, but we want to be able to grow and be able to fill the needs,” Som said.

Now, SPY is leaning into the idea of doing more during the school year, including enrichment activities that might be out of reach for some students. That could be a variety of activities such as an afterschool music program or even a weekend trip.