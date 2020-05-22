Inspire Pandemic Workforce: Joanne Fortney - Food program manager at New Hope Ministries

What do you like best about what you do?

I love to help others and am a problem-solver by nature. Being able to come to work and help people feel better about themselves in their greatest time of need, no matter what it is, is a blessing. Many have been coming to New Hope for a long time and sometimes that service is just listening, hugging, and most importantly, praying and agreeing with God for something in their lives. I love to work to create the best experience a guest can have when they are here. That could be the radio that plays Godly music 24/7, the paperwork process for both those that are serving as well as for those that are being served, developing creative ways to share all of the life changing programs New Hope has available, to finding food for the many different nationalities we serve. There is nothing more rewarding than to see lives changed.

What is the toughest challenge you face as part of your job during this pandemic?