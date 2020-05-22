Inspire Pandemic Workforce: Joanne Fortney - Food program manager at New Hope Ministries

Joanne Fortney accepted a temporary administrative assistant position at New Hope Ministries 22 years ago.
And she’s still there.
As the food program manager for Cumberland County, Fortney takes care of anything that relates to making sure there’s food available for guests at the Mechanicsburg and Lemoyne centers whether it’s doing paperwork, organizing food deliveries, directing volunteers or even driving and loading trucks.
“With this pandemic, that’s probably one of the hardest (things) because a lot of the volunteers over the years that have served here — and have cared for me as well as caring for other people — have been out because of the pandemic,” she said.
New guests have been finding their way to New Hope as more people become unemployed during the crisis. Usually, Fortney said, additional guests at New Hope were people who used their services in the past and again found themselves in need. That’s not the case this time.
“This past month, we had 51 brand new people who had never been to New Hope before in Mechanicsburg alone,” she said.
Additional guests to serve and breaks in the food supply chain visible in grocery stores were a cause for concern, but Fortney said she once promised New Hope’s executive director Eric Saunders that she would tell him if she ever thought there wouldn’t be enough food.
That hasn’t happened.
“I have never felt like that, ever, throughout this whole thing,” she said.
People may not be getting the variety they usually have. Canned vegetables, for example, are hard to come by. Fortney has, however, been able to get rice, grain, beans and other commodities to help see the centers through. The connections she’s made over the years also gave her the opportunity to offer special items like bleach to the guests.
But, for Fortney, the spiritual work being done at New Hope is as vital as providing for physical needs.
The New Hope staff and volunteers talk to their guests as they drive through the tent set up in the parking lot to pick up their food. They listen to their fears, pray with them and have been able to give them Bibles donated by the Salvation Army.
“We have the opportunity to listen and to hear them. Sometimes their greatest need isn’t about the food that they are here to receive but about knowing that they can come and somebody’s going to listen to what’s going on in their life without judgment,” Fortney said.
Q&A with Joanne Fortney
- Company: New Hope Ministries.
- Age: 57.
- How many years at New Hope: 22 years.
- Hometown (where you live now): Mechanicsburg, Pa.
What do you like best about what you do?
I love to help others and am a problem-solver by nature. Being able to come to work and help people feel better about themselves in their greatest time of need, no matter what it is, is a blessing. Many have been coming to New Hope for a long time and sometimes that service is just listening, hugging, and most importantly, praying and agreeing with God for something in their lives. I love to work to create the best experience a guest can have when they are here. That could be the radio that plays Godly music 24/7, the paperwork process for both those that are serving as well as for those that are being served, developing creative ways to share all of the life changing programs New Hope has available, to finding food for the many different nationalities we serve. There is nothing more rewarding than to see lives changed.
What is the toughest challenge you face as part of your job during this pandemic?
We have established a curbside service for giving food. Some days it feels as if we have gone backwards with serving pre-packed boxes, since our pantry has been a self-serve model for more than 10 years. But since this is the only way we can offer food, we do it gratefully. We are still accepting donations regularly Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. also using the curbside model. Doing curbside also means no hugging. Seeing some guests that have gotten their lives back on track, holding stable jobs now, but feeling broken and scared about what is to come. Keeping positive helps lift their spirits and encourages them that “God’s got this too!” Lastly, the restrictions regarding the number of people that can be in the building at a time make the physical work more and the hours longer.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?
We share Christ’s love by meeting needs, food for the body and the soul.
What’s your proudest accomplishment?
This is one of the hardest questions for me to answer. I am proud, however, of the many countless volunteers that have served our guests with love and compassion, and for those that have served me with much love and patience as they lift, drive, move food, sort and stack food. These are amazing individuals who give freely of their time and talents to make a difference in the lives of others, many they don’t even know.
What goals do you have in your field of service?
My goal is always to provide the best experience someone can have when they are potentially in the worst situation of their lives. This means I also strive to ensure we can provide as much healthy, fresh food as possible in hopes of meeting not only their physical needs, but providing means to a healthy diet and promoting good nutrition for overall health.
