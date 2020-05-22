Inspire Pandemic Workforce: Gail Hurley - Chartwells Director of Dining at Carlisle Area School District

Chartwells Director of Dining at Carlisle Area School District.

Age:

63 years old.

How many years at your current job:

6 years.

Hometown:

(where you live now): Lewisberry, Pa.

What do you like best about what you do?

I think at Carlisle I am allowed to think outside the box. And I hate using that term because everybody uses it, but if I have a wild idea, I know I’m not going to be shut down immediately, that the district office gives me the opportunity to kind of present an idea. Whether or not it is good for the district at that moment is, you know, debatable, but at least we have the opportunity to do different things throughout the course of the school year.

What is the toughest challenge you face as part of your job during this pandemic?