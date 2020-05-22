Inspire Pandemic Workforce: Dale Kuhn - Truck driver for Carlisle Carrier

Hometown/where you live now:

Carlisle Springs

What do you like best about what you do?

I enjoy the travel. I miss my wife because she passed away last January, so it has been kind of tough being out on the road all the time by myself, and then coming home and still being by myself. I guess my thing is that I have been quarantined before quarantine was cool.

What is the toughest challenge you face as part of your job during this pandemic?

Getting into places. They scan you for temperature and make you fill out questionnaires now, like if you’ve ever been out of the country, you know somebody that has been out of the country or if you know anybody that had COVID-19. Then they ask if you have been ill lately, are you running a temperature, runny nose, sneezing, coughing, those kinds of questions before they even allow you to the security area. So, they do all that before you get really on site, to check, and then also now we have to wear masks before we enter a facility as well.

Something you would like the public to know about what you do?