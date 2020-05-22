Inspire Pandemic Workforce: Craig Forbes - Giant Co. store manager at Walnut Bottom Road

Craig Forbes wants customers to know a few things.
The Giant Co. store manager — he works at the Carlisle location on Walnut Bottom Road — has seen panic buying and is managing a staff he knows is tired, mentally and physically. The coronavirus pandemic has been a stress on all facets of life — for his customers, his staff and himself.
But he’s proud of what his store is trying to do in trying times.
“Obviously, that was an unprecedented time for sure. We’ve seen snow storms, we’ve dealt with that, we’ve dealt with power outages, we’ve dealt with holidays, and we’re usually able to prepare for those,” said Forbes, a Cumberland Valley High School graduate who lives in Mechanicsburg. “But something that came out of the blue like that — it was chaos. … I think what rocked the team the most was the fear the customers had. But it also gave us the opportunity to really engage and help the customers.”
Forbes’s pride in his own job is evident. He sees the grocery store he manages as more than a store. He believes it’s a link to the community — whether being there for customers in the store, or partnering with local churches for various causes.
He wants customers to know his staff, despite the challenges, is proud. They’re doing the best they can to provide the foods and goods customers want, some of which are now in limited supply.
They’re a team of high school and college students who are worried about not being able to walk at graduation. They’re a team of older employees who might be at-risk for COVID-19, single mothers trying to raise their children without child care services.
“There has been an absolute change during this pandemic,” Forbes said. “There’s been a change for me personally as well, in regards to our role.
“Seeing through all this the importance of the job they have to do. … I’ve reminded them that every day.”
Forbes has seen a shift in attitude, and he’s also seen one in shopping habits. The pandemic will forever alter grocery shopping, he said. The most notable change is the sudden increase in online shopping, including curbside pick-up or delivery. He saw steady increased usage of those services in the year before the pandemic, but there’s been a sudden spike he doesn’t think there is any turning back from.
“Obviously we’ve had this at our store since June,” Forbes said. “[At the time, customers were] testing it out, they wanna try it, they’re buying. … With all of this, we’ve maxed out for weeks at a time for what we’re capable of supporting. And then we had to meet the community with what they need for this.”
Q&A with Craig Forbes
Age:
- 36.
Profession:
- Giant Co. store manager, Walnut Bottom Road.
How many years at your current job:
- 19 years total, store manager for two years.
Where you live now:
- Mechanicsburg.
What do you like best about what you do?
A saying that we have in our industry, ‘This is a people business, food is just the background.’ I’ve always had a passion for service and teaching. I’ve always had a passion for the teaching side. … The Giant Co. obviously has huge roots in the Carlisle area, beginning as the meat market in 1923.
What is the toughest challenge you face as part of your job during this pandemic?
I think providing people with food is an extremely important function obviously, and at a very basic level that’s what we do here. I’ve always taken pride in having food available for the customers. … Probably the hardest part is not having what people are looking for. Back in March when this all began, people were afraid and panic buying. … And really just balancing — providing goods that customers need, keeping my team and customers safe.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?I want the public to know that my team members are proud, they’re extremely proud about what they’re doing. But they’re tired. Their hands are dried from all the washing. … They’re rising to the challenge that’s kind of been thrown in front of them.
What’s your proudest accomplishment?
If you had asked me that back in February, I would probably say becoming a store manager after 19 years. But I would say undoubtedly the source my store has been able to provide during this pandemic. … They’re taking that ownership to continue to do what we do.
What goals do you have in your field of service?
Really, right now my goal is just to continue to provide this community with what they need. Model a level of leadership to honor both my family and the Giant Co.
