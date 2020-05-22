Inspire Pandemic Workforce: Craig Forbes - Giant Co. store manager at Walnut Bottom Road

36.

Profession:

Giant Co. store manager, Walnut Bottom Road.

How many years at your current job:

19 years total, store manager for two years.

Where you live now:

Mechanicsburg.

What do you like best about what you do?

A saying that we have in our industry, ‘This is a people business, food is just the background.’ I’ve always had a passion for service and teaching. I’ve always had a passion for the teaching side. … The Giant Co. obviously has huge roots in the Carlisle area, beginning as the meat market in 1923.

What is the toughest challenge you face as part of your job during this pandemic?