Inspire Pandemic Workforce: Beth Kempf - Executive Director of Community CARES

How many years at your current job:

Since 2018.

Hometown (where you live now):

Boiling Springs.

What do you like best about what you do?

I like being around our clients and our staff and our volunteers. Really it’s not work when you’re doing what you love, right?

What is the toughest challenge you face as part of your job during this pandemic?

The toughest challenge was securing a safe location for everybody.

Something you would like the public to know about what you do?

Every life is worth investing in. And, in order to continue to do what we do, we have to secure a permanent site. I work with the best people ever. Somehow, make a very big deal about the people who work and volunteer here.

What’s your proudest accomplishment?