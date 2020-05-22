Inspire Pandemic Workforce: Austin Stoltzfus - Delivery driver for Grand Illusion Hard Cider

Age:

23.

Where you live now:

Carlisle.

How many years at your current job:

Worked at Grand Illusion for less than a year (started in December).

What do you like best about what you do?

Apart from being able to provide a service in a time where so many aren’t as fortunate, my favorite part of the job is being able to work on my own (in a sense). I really like driving and listening to music, so the job style fits great. Also, it feels good to work for a small business while so many others had to close and try to survive.

What is the toughest challenge you face as part of your job during this pandemic?