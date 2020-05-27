Inspire Pandemic Workforce: Alfred Marcello - owner of Marcello’s Ristorante & Pizzeria

As the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United States, Alfredo Marcello drew inspiration from his family and friends in Italy when thinking about how to help the local community.
Marcello, 39, of Carlisle, is the owner of Marcello’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in North Middleton Township. Since the end of March, his restaurant has been matching donations from the community to prepare warm meals including ziti and pasta with meat sauce every Saturday for people in nursing homes, hospitals, emergency rooms and law enforcement departments in the community.
Although he has been able to run his business and help the community during this time, Marcello said his initial outlook was not as optimistic.
“The first few weeks it was really bad. The first few weeks it was actually kind of scary because we got a big hit,” Marcello said.
Then Marcello’s started to receive more and more orders for takeout and delivery. Marcello said he is especially happy and proud that he has been able to keep all of his employees working and earning paychecks during the pandemic when the outlook was initially not as optimistic.
“I felt like I could do something for the community. We’ve been getting a lot of support, and that’s all I could do to give back to the community,” Marcello said.
As an involved member of the community — he coaches soccer and sponsors activities such as Little League — Marcello said at first he wasn’t exactly sure how to help the community amid social distancing guidelines with many things shut down.
As COVID-19 swept across Italy before hitting the United States, Marcello said he saw family live through the pandemic for about a month and a half earlier. After observing how his friends helped their local communities, he said he was inspired to do the same in his.
On May 9, Marcello said they were able to feed people during both the morning and night shifts for the first time.
“I just want to say big thank you to the Carlisle community for everything they’re doing for us. And you know, hopefully things go back to normal soon,” Marcello said.
Donations to help fund the meals are dropped off at the restaurant in varying amounts, from a few dollars to $50 typically, said Marcello, citing an instance where a customer in Florida sent a $50 check donation in the mail to help.
Updates on the money donated and number of meals served every Saturday can be found on Marcello’s Facebook page. Marcello said he plans to continue this work for the foreseeable future, as long as the community can use a helping hand.
Q&A with Alfred Marcello
Age: 39
How many years at your current job: Owner of Marcello’s for a little over 15 years.
Hometown: Carlisle, Pa.
What do you like best about what you do?
I enjoy having contact with people, making a lot of friends every day, and I am just a people person. I enjoy what I do.
What is the toughest challenge you face as part of your job during this pandemic?
I would say seeing tables empty — we have a beautiful dining area, a beautiful dining room that used to be full of people, and now it is empty.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?
I really enjoy what I do and the community of Carlisle, and how supportive they have been to us. We are having great business even if it is only takeout, and people have been very supportive. They have been very kind and patient and just been very, very supportive to us.
What is your proudest accomplishment?
That I am giving back to all these heroes, like nurses, doctors, police officers. Like every Saturday when I wake up, I feel really happy that I know I am about to see 150 to 200 people. When they see my face, I just get a nice satisfaction with how happy they are when I drop off our food.
What goals do you have in your field of service?
I am planning to open another restaurant soon, it is going to be called Pompeii, right next to the new Hilton Hotel (at the former Masland/IAC site) just coming down the Spring Road. I am very excited for what is next, it is going to be a new adventure.
