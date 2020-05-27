Inspire Pandemic Workforce: Alfred Marcello - owner of Marcello’s Ristorante & Pizzeria

Age: 39

How many years at your current job: Owner of Marcello’s for a little over 15 years.

Hometown: Carlisle, Pa.

What do you like best about what you do?

I enjoy having contact with people, making a lot of friends every day, and I am just a people person. I enjoy what I do.

What is the toughest challenge you face as part of your job during this pandemic?

I would say seeing tables empty — we have a beautiful dining area, a beautiful dining room that used to be full of people, and now it is empty.

Something you would like the public to know about what you do?

I really enjoy what I do and the community of Carlisle, and how supportive they have been to us. We are having great business even if it is only takeout, and people have been very supportive. They have been very kind and patient and just been very, very supportive to us.

What is your proudest accomplishment?