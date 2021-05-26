Inspire: Outstanding High School Seniors

Trevor J Arms
Cumberland Valley High School
Parents: John and Denise Arms
Age: 18
GPA: 104.3
School Activities: Captain of the swim team, Student Council class representative, previous class officer, Key Club class representative and board member, National Honor Society member, creator of a new teacher recognition award program
Community Activities: West Shore YMCA volunteer swim coach, TOPSoccer captain and buddy
Student Employment: Coach Chris Confidence (CCC)
Awards/Accomplishments: Rotary Youth Leadership Award, AP Scholar with Distinction, 3-time Soaring Eagle Award, Scholastic Writing Award Honoree
Future Plans: I plan to major in Biomedical Engineering and minor in Public Health and Marine Biology as part of the honors program at the University of Miami
Everett Baker
Big Spring High School
Parents: Shad and Sheila Baker
Age: 19
GPA: 4.28
School Activities: Varsity basketball team, Lettered (2018-Present); Track team (2019-present); Club Care (2018- present), President (2019-present); Spanish Honor Society (2018-present); CEFC Church Youth Group (2015-present), Student Leader (2017-2019); Spanish Club (2019-2020); Dawg Pound(2019-present); Carlisle Young Life (2020-present)
Community Activities: Big Spring Youth Basketball coach and referee (2017-present); CEFC Church Sunday school teacher and assistant(2018-present); Service trip to Guatemala (Summer 2017); Coach at Creek’s Cagers Basketball camp (Summer 2017-2019)
Student Employment: Starbucks, CEFC Church
Awards/Accomplishments: Student of the Quarter, Technology Education (Third Quarter 2018-2019, Second Quarter 2019-2020); Student of the Quarter, World Language (Third quarter 2018-2019); Student of the Year, Science (2018-2019); Lenfest Scholar (2020-Present); Rotary Student of the month (February 2021); Pepperdine Regent Scholarship Recipient (January 2021-Present); Rotary Griff Award (February 2021)
Future Plans: I plan to attend Pepperdine University to major in biology. After that, I would like to move on to graduate school at Baylor University in Houston, Texas, to get my master's degree in prosthetics and orthotics. With this degree, I plan to become a Certified Prosthetist and Orthotist and help people who have lost a limb. I would like to help people each day and be able to improve prosthetics so that they are easier for patients to use and make their lives as easy as possible.
Katherine Becking
Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School
Parents: Chris and Sarah Becking
Age: 18
GPA: 98
School Activities: N/A
Community Activities: Volunteering at the library, various artistic pursuits, submitted an original sketchbook to the Brooklyn Art Library, attended the Pennsylvania Governor's School for the Sciences in 2020
Student Employment: N/A
Awards/Accomplishments: National Merit Scholar
Future Plans: Cornell University - Civil Engineering
Madeline Bubb
Boiling Springs High School
Parents: William and April Bubb
Age: 18
GPA: 4.0
School Activities: swimming; Mini-THON which raises money for children and their families who are battling cancer, money goes directly to Four Diamonds; perfect peers inclusion club
Community Activities: Mini-THON - raises money for children and their families battling cancer, money goes directly to Four Diamonds
Student Employment: Giant
Awards/Accomplishments: Rotary Student of the Month
Future Plans: Attend Duquesne University in the fall to major in nursing and specialize in pediatrics or the NICU
Maggie Byers
Big Spring High School
Parents: Chris and Becky Byers
Age: 18
GPA: 4.38
School Activities: President of Mu Alpha Theta Club, C.A.R.E. member, National Honor Society member, Big Spring Golf Team Varsity 2019 season (qualified for women’s Midd Penn Championship in 2019), Technology Student Association member, Big Spring Track and Field Team, Big Spring Swimming and Diving Team
Community Activities: Tutored a second grader in math, reading and writing for the 2019 summer, helped at the John Graham Library with its festivals and organized their “Free” and “For Sale” shelves (2016-2020)
Student Employment: N/A
Awards/Accomplishments: National Merit Scholarship Finalist (2021), Rotary Club Student of the Month (2021), Math Student of the Year (2019)
Future Plans: I plan to attend Dickinson College this fall to major in either sustainability or environmental science. During my time at Dickinson my goals are to study abroad multiple times, obtain an internship in the environmental science field and complete research with a professor. Right now, I am most interested in the world’s energy problem and how to fix it. I would like to focus on how to most efficiently create and use clean, renewable energy.
Declan Cudahy
Trinity High School
Parents: Roxane Cudahy and Thomas Cudahy
Age: 18
GPA: 4.57
School Activities: Tennis, Politics Club, Quiz Bowl, Investors Club, Spanish Club
Community Activities: Member of St. Theresa’s Parish
Student Employment: Wegmans Food Markets
Awards/Accomplishments: Rotary Student of the Month at Mechanicsburg Rotary Club in November
Future Plans: Go to college at Penn State Harrisburg to study finance
Cara David
Big Spring High School
Parents: Kathy Boyd David, Joe David
Age: 18
GPA: 4.25
School Activities: Musical Tech Crew 2017- 2020; Art Club 2018-2021, President - 2021' Literary Magazine 2018-2021, Head of Art Committee 2019-2021; National Art Honor Society 2019-2021; Art and Marketing Internship 2021
Community Activities: Dog walking at Canine Rescue of Central PA 2018-2019
Student Employment: Panera Bread food line associate
Awards/Accomplishments: PSPA Student Journalism Contest; Penn State Berks Literary Magazine Standalone Artwork 1st place; Carlisle Exchange Club Big Spring Youth of the Year; Art Department Student of the Quarter 11th grade; English Department Student of the Quarter 9th Grade; Distinguished Honors 9th-12th grade
Future Plans: I am planning to attend Indiana University/Purdue University Indianapolis's Herron School of Art and Design as an illustration major with hopes to go on to become a biomedical illustrator and focus and animals and environmental activism.
Allison Delozier
Cedar Cliff High School
Parents: Sheryl and Chris Delozier
Age: 18
GPA: 4.06
School Activities: Varsity Lacrosse, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Swim and Dive, JROTC Raider and Drill Team, NHS, Senior Class Treasurer and JLP
Community Activities: Girl Scouts and Walk a Mile for a Veteran
Student Employment: Chili's on the Carlisle Pike
Awards/Accomplishments: No
Future Plans: I will be going to the University of Delaware on a 4-year ROTC scholarship majoring in electrical engineering. Upon graduation I will be commissioned into the Army as a Second Lieutenant.
Marissa Duggan
Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School
Parents: John and Michelle Duggan
Age: 17
GPA: 96.71
School Activities: National Honor Society (President); Academic Letter Winner; Tri-M Music Honor Society (President); French National Honor Society; Mechanicsburg Area High School Science Student of the Month; Mechanicsburg Area High School Music Student of the Month; PMEA State Orchestra (flute); PMEA State Band (flute); PMEA Region Chorus (Soprano I); PMEA Region Band (flute); PMEA Region Orchestra (flute); PMEA District Chorus (Soprano I); PMEA District Band (Flute); PMEA District Orchestra (Flute); PIAA National Anthem Soloist for State Football, Basketball, and Soccer; Wildcat Singers; Concert Chorale; Wildcat Musical Productions, Symphonic Band; Flute Ensemble; Glamour Girls (President); Junior Class Vice-President
Community Activities: Cantor/Soloist at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg; Flute Soloist, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church; Voice and Flute Soloist at Various Churches in Mechanicsburg and York; Student Intern at Mechanicsburg Area School District Theater Camp; Student Intern at Glee Preschool; Volunteer for Music Program at Bible School, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg
Student Employment: N/A
Awards/Accomplishments: Class Rank 7 out of 309; Rotary Student of the Month; National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) Finalist; National Anthem Soloist for NCAA Division III Field Hockey Semi-Finals; National Anthem Soloist, PA Sports Hall of Fame Luncheon (West Shore Chapter)
Future Plans: Having been fortunate to receive a Presidential Academic Scholarship as well as a Wagnild Music Scholarship from Gettysburg College, I plan to attend Gettysburg College, seeking to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences (pre-medical curriculum), with a minor in Vocal Music Performance.
Herbert Edmonds
Cumberland Valley High School
Parents: Jeffery and Sara Edmonds
Age: 18
GPA: 104
School Activities: Science Olympiad, Student Council (President), SPIRIT Council, National Honors Society, Odyssey of the Mind, CVHS Musical (Pit Orchestra), Mega Math Modeling, Mu Alpha Theta (National Mathematics Honors Society),Orchestra (Violin), National World Language Honors Society (for Spanish), Student Leadership Cabinet
Community Activities: Key Club (Volunteering), Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (raising money for blood cancer research), Piano
Employment: Noodles and Company (Journey Leader)
Awards/Accomplishments: 32 Science Olympiad Medals, AP Scholar with Distinction, 8 National Piano Guild Certificates, Scholastic Silver Key, Cumberland Valley Hall of Fame for Leadership
Future Plans: University of Pittsburgh in a Major of Chemistry for a future Premed Course.
Morgan Faranov
Cedar Cliff High School
Parents: Kelly Sollenberger (Mother) Andre Faranov (Father)
Age: 18
GPA: 98.738
School Activities: Cedar Cliff Post (News Broadcast), Varsity Tennis Captain, Track and Field, Yearbook Staff Member, Young Democrats and Young Republicans, Wind Ensemble, National Honor Society, Key Club Vice President, Salt and Light Club
Community Activities: Volunteer at an After School Program at Community United Methodist Church, Youth Group Member and Mentor, Church HandBells and Choir Member, Lyra (aerial hoop) and Polesports
Student Employment: Server for JDK Catering and Dog Walker for Neighbor, Intern for JC Consulting and Mass Media Teacher William Spong
Awards/Accomplishments: Fourteen of my written articles went national on journalism site “Fusfoo,” voted by peers “Friendliest Girl of the Senior Class,” chosen by all five judges to attend Hugh O’Brian Leadership Conference, achieved school push-up Record with 210 push-ups, President's Volunteer Service Award, written verse chosen for school district’s holiday card
Future Plans: Azusa Pacific University, Journalism and Honors Humanities Major with plans to pursue a screenwriting minor
Todd Robert Feil
Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School
Parents: Bob & Deb Feil
Age: 18
GPA: 96.84
School Activities: Quiz Bowl (Captain); National Honor Society; National German Honor Society (President); Christians in Action (Leadership Team)
Community Activities: Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ church Middle School Youth Small Group Leader
Student Employment: No
Awards/Accomplishments: March 2021 Rotary Student of the Month; MASH Academic Awards Recipient throughout H.S.; Received 3 Gold Keys from Scholastic for Photography; Two 1st Place Photographs in the General Federation of Women's Clubs Art Contest (won in both local & regional contests. Still waiting to hear about State contest results).
Future Plans: I will attend Messiah University as a Communications major and as a member of its Honors Program.
Matthew Fravel
Boiling Springs High School
Age: 18
Parents: Lisa and Bob Fravel
GPA: 3.7
School Activities: Basketball
Community Activities: Luminaries for Christmas around Children's Lake
Employment: Employed at the meat department in Karns in Boiling Springs
Awards/Accomplishments: I have made honor roll three out of the four years of high school
Future Plans: Attend University of Pittsburgh-Bradford and I am still undecided, but I am leaning toward engineering. I will also be playing for their basketball team.
Haley Gilbert
Big Spring High School
Parents: Tori Gilbert and Dana Gilbert
Age: 18
GPA: 4.22
School Activities: Historian of National Honor Society; Hispanic Honor Society; Vice President of Mu Alpha Theta National Mathematics Honor Society; Ambassador and President of TEMPUS/LEO Club; Club C.A.R.E.; Founder and President of Underwater Hockey Club; Aquatic Instructor Internship; Penn State Health PULSE Program; Pennsylvania State University Penn State Mont Alto Med Camp; Harrisburg Area Community College Nurse Aide Training Program
Community Activities: Volunteering within the Newville community (Oak Flat 5k Charity Run, National Honor Society Food Drive Distribution Night, Newville PTO Fundraiser, SOM Foundation registration and set-up, Big Spring Presbyterian Church cleanup, Big Spring High School Pool Instructor, Big Spring High School Veteran’s Day Ceremony, TEMPUS Club Fundraiser, Newville Economic Development Authority quarterly meetings); Secretary of the Newville Economic Development Authority; Newville Lions LEO Ambassador
Student Employment: Meadowbrooke Gourds (employed from October 2016-present; apart of the farm crew and work in retail); Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (employed from March 2020-March 2021 as a Nursing Assistant)
Awards/Accomplishments: Distinguished Honors (9th, 10th, 11th, 12th grade); Completion of 27 college credits; Awarded as a PULSE Star of the Penn State PULSE Program; Academic Achievement of the World Language Department Certificate of Recognition (grade 10); Academic Achievement of the Health & Physical Education Department Certificate of Recognition (grade 10); Awarded a Certificate of Completion for the HACC Nurse Aide Training Program
Future Plans: Upon graduating high school I have committed to Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, to major in biology with a pre-medicine track along with a prospective minor in business administration. After completing my undergraduate degree, I plan to continue my education in medical school to earn my M.D. and continue onto residency in my preferred occupation of medicine.
Raegan Gsell
Big Spring High School
Parents: John and Kim Gsell
Age: 18
GPA: 3.6
School Activities: National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Stage Tech for the Musical, Technology Student Association
Community Activities: Created care packages for the homeless
Student Employment: Sarah Todd Nursing home, dinning assistant, 11/2019 to present
Awards/Accomplishments: 2021 Galen Berger Engineering Education Award, 2020 Student of Quarter recognition from Tech Ed Dept, 2019 Student of Quarter recognition from Art Dept, 2019 Student of Quarter recognition from the Tech Ed Dept, 2018 Second Marking Period Academic Achievement English Dept
Future Plans: My future plan is to attend Shippensburg University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. My goal is to secure a job that is going to make an impact on mankind. I am passionate about looking for ways to improve our technology.
Hanna Herman
Boiling Springs High School
Age: 18
Parents: Kimberly and Patrick Herman
GPA: 98.52
School Activities: Student Council (President), Friends of Rachel Kindness Club (President)
Community Activities: Girls on the Run Coach, Camp Director at Camp H.A.C.
Employment: Carlisle Dance (ballet teacher), South Middleton Township Playground Camp (camp counselor)
Awards/Accomplishments: Rotary Student of the Month (April 2021), National French Honors Society Member (Springs 2019-Present), Honor Roll (Grades 9-12)
Future Plans: Attend Warren Wilson College for Environmental Studies/Education, Outdoor Leadership and French
Kalei Howard
Cumberland Valley High School
Parents: Scott Howard, Michelle Howard
Age: 18
GPA: 4.0
School Activities: Member of the girls varsity golf team for two years. Member of student council for four years. Chair for CV Mini-THON’s leadership team. Historian of CV neuroscience. Member of National World Language Honors Society.
Community Activities: Volunteer for the Four Diamonds Mini-THON student leadership council.
Student Employment: Chick-Fil-A. First ever employee of the month, recipient of a scholarship from Chick-Fil-A. Drive thru team leader.
Awards/Accomplishments: Won Mid-Penns, Districts, and placed fourth at states for golf in the 2020 season.
Future Plans: Penn State University Park, major undecided
Annie Hyde
Cedar Cliff High School
Parents: Lauren Hyde and Chris Hyde
Age: 18
GPA: 4.082
School Activities: Throughout my time at Cedar Cliff, I have participated as a violinist in the Cedar Cliff Orchestra and string quartet, as well as in the pit orchestra for Cedar Cliff’s musicals. I have also participated in both district and county honors orchestra festivals. I am an active member of National Honor Society and currently placed in an internship with the Cedar Cliff chemistry department.
Community Activities: Outside of Cedar Cliff, I take private violin lessons and participate in the Harrisburg Symphony Youth Orchestra as a first violinist. I have volunteered with the Humane Society and assisted and tutored elementary school students on the violin. Currently, I am working in collaboration with a few fellow seniors from Cedar Cliff to organize a Baccalaureate ceremony for the graduating class.
Student Employment: No employment
Awards/Accomplishments: I sat as the concertmistress for her final concert in the Harrisburg Symphony Youth Orchestra and was recently awarded the commencement award for the subject of science at Cedar Cliff.
Future Plans: After graduation, I will attend the West Virginia University Honors College with an intended undergraduate degree in general chemistry. I plan to use this degree to pursue a medical degree in pediatrics or pharmacology.
Aidan Johnston-Walsh
Boiling Springs High School
Parents: Lucy and Bill Johnston-Walsh
Age: 17
GPA: 106
School Activities: Class President, Racial Justice Club President, MuAlphaTheta President, French Honors Society President, National Honors Society Vice President, Spanish Honors Society, French Club President, Perfect Peers Officer, Mini-THON Public Relations Chair, Golf Team Captain, Bocce Team Captain, Track and Field, Baseball, Basketball, Envirothon, Interact Club, UNICEF, Four Square Club, Model UN,
Community Activities: Interact Club, Voter Registration Drive, Miscellaneous Volunteering
Student Employment: No
Awards/Accomplishments: Lions Club Student of the Month, National Merit Finalist, Valedictorian, First and Third Place Finishes in the National French Exam, Third Place in Millersville Math and Science Competition, District III Champions (Golf), Third Place Finish in Regional Playoff (Bocce)
Future Plans: Attend 4-year university for math related degree and a minor in French.
Matt Jones
Trinity High School
Parents: Mike and Michelle Jones
Age: 18
GPA: 4.357
School Activities: Varsity Tennis, St. Genesius Players, Key Club, Liaison of MiniTHON Committee, National Honor Society President (St. John Neumann Chapter)
Community Activities: Altar Server at St. Joseph Parish (Mechanicsburg), Parish Volunteer, Preschool Volunteer (GLEE - St. Peter Lutheran Church)
Student Employment: Dairy Customer Service Employee at Wegmans
Awards/Accomplishments: Member of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (National Math Honor Society), and National Foreign Language Honor Society
Future Plans: Attend King's College in the Physician Assistant program
Maddie Keefer
Cumberland Valley High School
Parents: Tammie Keefer and David Keefer
Age: 18
GPA: 105.8690
School Activities: CV Dance Team, Student Council, Class Council, Mini-THON Leadership Team, Student Leadership Cabinet, School Newspaper
Community Activities: Studio '91 Dancer, Spanish Tutor, Tutored in Russian, Volunteer for Preschool Ballet
Employment: Worked at Hellenic Kouzina Greek Café from August until May 1, 2021.
Awards/Accomplishments: National Honors Society, National World Language Honors Society, AP Scholar with Distinction, Honor Roll grades 9-12, Co-Captain of the CV Dance Team, Class Council Historian, CV Mini-THON Special Events Co-Chair (Leadership Team), Senior in Student Leadership Cabinet, Student Council Representative
Future Plans: I will be attending Boston University to major in International Relations with minors in Russian and Spanish Language. After Undergraduate schooling, I want to continue my education to either focus in Global Marketing or International Business Law.
Olivia Maddux
Trinity High School
Parents: Jason and Lisa Maddux
Age: 18
GPA: 4.698
School Activities: Olivia played on the varsity golf team all four years of high school and was team captain her senior year. She played in the state tournament in the postseason in grades 10-12. Trinity High School adopted a house system as a way to organize student leadership and create unity, and she was a mentor group leader in her school’s house system her senior year. Students from every grade were split into small groups of about 15 that meet every day from 12-38 minutes, depending on the day. She organized and led daily activities for one of these groups, and gave them daily announcements pertaining to school. She was available to tutor students through her involvement in the National Honor Society. She was also a member of the Spanish Club.
Community Activities: Olivia has volunteered for many years with the Girls Golf program, assisting girls relatively new to golf and helping them to build basic skills important to golf and to life. She has also volunteered as a leader with a local PGA Jr. League team, helping young golfers build skills through instruction and practice, and helping them prepare for matches against other teams. She has volunteered as a craft leader at Vacation Bible School for many years. She spent 2 hours every day for a week helping organize, demonstrate, and lead daily crafts for children who attended the camp. She helped refine the process for crafts during this camp and demonstrated them to the campers while connecting the crafts to the theme of each day.
Student Employment: n/a
Awards/Accomplishments: Olivia was a member of the National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, and the Spanish Honor Society, and was elected to the office of treasurer for her school’s chapter of the National Honor Society. She was a National Merit Finalist. She earned First Honors on the honor roll throughout high school, and was named salutatorian.
Future Plans: Olivia will attend the University of Virginia to study chemistry. She has always enjoyed the applications of science and math, and she is looking forward to studying and conducting research in college.
Clayton Maiden
Big Spring High School
Parents: Kara McKee and Jesse McKee
Age: 18
GPA: 3.8
School Activities: During my sophomore and junior years of high school I took part in an elementary water safety instruction internship. In this internship I taught students in grades 1 through 5 how to swim safely and accurately. In January of 2020 I became a student assistant in a 3rd grade classroom at Mount Rock Elementary School. I am a mentor in the Big Brother Big Sister Program and have been a part of Key Club, Environmental Club, and Elementary Field Days.
Community Activities: I volunteer as an Exterior Firefighter with the Penn Township Vol. Fire Company 50. I have been on over 20 ambulance ride-alongs with Friendship Hose Company of Newville. Last summer I volunteered as a camp counselor at Doubling Gap, Camp YoliJwa for grades 3, 4, and 5. I volunteer approximately 4 hours each week to help children ministries at Newville First Church of God.
Student Employment: I am the first Big Spring student to be hired as an elementary instructional aide at Newville Elementary. I was a dietary aide at Green Ridge Village from December of 2018 to August of 2020. For the summer of 2021 I will be joining Doubling Gap, Camp YoliJwa's summer program staff as the technology leader.
Awards/Accomplishments: Top Junior Fire Responder of the Year (2019), Distinguished Honor Roll
Future Plans: This fall I will be attending Mansfield University of Pennsylvania to pursue a bachelor's degree in elementary education. I would like to return to the Big Spring community as an educator. My dream is to help the future leaders of the world become successful leaders! I will keep making a difference in the community and volunteering every moment I get.
Alexander McQuade
Cedar Cliff High School
Parents: Susan Lacomba and William McQuade
Age: 18
GPA: 100.235
School Activities: Alex has been incredibly involved with the music department through membership and leadership in the school's Chamber Singers for four years (Secretary and Tenor Section Leader) as well as being involved in the past four musicals (which he played a lead role in 3). Alex is also the Secretary for the school's chapter of the National Honors Society. He is also part of Key Club and has tutored for his school's math department. He is also an Opportunity Scholarship Ambassador through the College Board and is tasked with educating his school on scholarship opportunities to afford college. Additionally, Alex is a proud member of his school's Anti-Racist Alliance.
Community Activities: Alex has been in Boy Scouting since he was in First grade and is a Eagle Scout. He is also involved at his local church (Grace Lutheran in Camp Hill) where he sings solo and as a part of the choir. Alex is the only tenor intern with the professional choir, the Harrisburg Singers. He is also a recording artist with music on all streaming platforms. He records at Sound Design Music Studio with John Levasseur. He writes, produces, and performs all his own songs. He sings at local coffeeshops and has worked to get his music on all platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, etc.). He takes voice lessons with Kathleen Nisley.
Student Employment: Alex is not currently employed, but prior to the pandemic, he worked at Juice & Java in Mechanicsburg.
Awards/Accomplishments: Alex is an AP Scholar with Distinction, holds the Boy Scout World Conservation Award and Eagle Scout Award, is a member of the Order of the Arrow, is in 2021 PMEA's All State Choir, was invited to and attended American Music Abroad, and is a member of the National Society for High School Scholars.
Future Plans: Alex will be attending Purdue University in the fall to become a Doctorate of Pharmacy (6 year program). Alex will also pursue a certificate in Medical Humanities, and has hopes to attain a PhD in Molecular Pharmacology following the attainment of the Doctorate of Pharmacy. Alex wants to help people on a macro scale by developing and distributing medications. He will also continue music in college with involvement in a Purdue honors choir ensemble.
Abbie Miller
Cumberland Valley High School
Parents: Heather and Matthew Miller
Age: 18
GPA: 97.39
School Activities: Captain Varsity Girls Soccer, Captain Varsity Girls Basketball, Cumberland Valley Mini-THON Committee member, Student Leadership Council Member, Student Representative to the School Board, Honor Roll Student
Community Activities: Special Olympics Volunteer, Bethesda Mission Woman’s Shelter Volunteer, Active (confirmed) member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Shiremanstown, Little Lady Eagles Basket Camp Volunteer, CVYBA (Cumberland Valley Youth Basketball Association) Youth Trainer
Student Employment: Babysitter
Awards/Accomplishments: CBS 21 Scholar Athlete of the Year, M&T Bank John Travers Award Finalist, Miss PA Basketball Nominee, PIAA District 3-4A Champion - Girls Soccer, PIAA District 3-6A Champion - Girls Basketball, Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division All-Star - First Team - both Soccer and Basketball
Future Plans: My future academic endeavors are to study Early Childhood/Elementary Education at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania as a member of the Wood Honors College as well at play on the Women's Basketball team. After I graduate with my undergraduate degree, my aspirations are to become a well-respected and loved elementary school teacher, hopefully in the Cumberland Valley School District. I would also love to become a coach and role model for young ladies and possibly a high school basketball coach. After I become an established teacher, I plan to return to graduate school so that I may earn a higher degree and to eventually become a principal.
Jonathon (Jack) O'Brien
Boiling Springs High School
Age: 18
Parents: Greg and Meryl O'Brien
GPA: 4.0
School Activities: National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta math honor society, Model United Nations, Debate Team (Co-Captain), Chemistry Club (President), French Club
Community Activities: Boy Scout Troop 171, Palmyra Junior Rifle Team
Employment: Not employed currently. Worked previously as a camp counselor at Camp Tuckahoe Boy Scout Camp
Awards/Accomplishments: National Army ROTC 3 Year Scholarship recipient, Eagle Scout, NRA Youth Education Summit (selected, cancelled due to Covid) District Debate Team winner for poetry, Silver Key winner for scholastic writing, First place position paper at Model United Nations
Future Plans: I will be attending the University of Akron, majoring in Political Science with a National Security focus as well being a member of the Army ROTC.
Olivia Olsen
Boiling Springs High School
Parents: Erik & Cindi Olsen
Age: 18
GPA: 100.7
School Activities: Soccer, Drama Club, Interact Club, Basketball
Community Activities: Salvation Army bell ringing, Veteran's Breakfast
Student Employment: Giant - barista at Starbucks
Awards/Accomplishments: Boiling Springs Lions Club Student-of-the-Month, Scholastic Art & Writing Award (Poetry)
Future Plans: Playing soccer at Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, Pa. Majoring in Biology with a minor in Forensic Science.
Jackson Rioux
Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School
Parents: Trang and Jeff Rioux
Age: 18
GPA: 97.5
School Activities: Soccer, Tennis, Track, National Honors Society
Community Activities: Jackson is a member of the Mennonite Youth Fellowship at Slate Hill Mennonite Church.
Student Employment: Target
Awards/Accomplishments: Mid-Penn First-Team All-Star for soccer as a senior; Mid-Penn Second-Team All-Star as a junior
Future Plans: Jackson will be attending Boston College in the fall where he'll study education and mathematics as he pursues his goal of becoming a math teacher.
Maggie Shaver-Wilson
Cumberland Valley High School
Parents: Wendy Shaver and Nick Wilson
Age: 17
GPA: 4.0
School Activities: Orchestra (cello), International Baccalaureate diploma program
Community Activities: Volunteer for Power to the Hill (voter education in Allison Hill Harrisburg) and MILPA (Movement of Immigrant Leaders in PA), member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Harrisburg
Student Employment: Noodles and Company
Awards/Accomplishments: Recipient of AFS Speedwell Scholarship (2018), Soaring Eagle student of the month (2019)
Future Plans: I am going to take a gap year, during which I will take honors classes at HACC and work as a shift manager at Noodles and Company. Then in the Fall of 2022 I will attend Central European University in Vienna, Austria and complete the Culture, Politics, and Society Bachelor's program with a major in Social Cultural Anthropology.
Elliot Payton Shoff
Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School
Parents: David and Tammy Shoff
Age: 18
GPA: 4.0
School Activities: Girls Tennis, National Honor Society, French Honor Society, Random Acts of Kindness, Cheery Center
Community Activities: Assisted with Blood Drive, planning school dances, and assist with Equipment Manager of UAMBA
Student Employment: None
Awards/Accomplishments: Upper Allen Woman's Club award
Future Plans: Attending PSU main campus to major in Biology
Ian So
Cumberland Valley High School
Parents: Troy and Soyoung So
Age: 17
GPA: 105.6
School Activities: I am a 4-year Varsity Water Polo player (Undefeated State Champions of 2020), 4-year Varsity Swimmer (AAA Mid Penn Qualifier and District III Qualifier), 2018 JROTC ALPHA Raider Team Member (Undefeated State Champions of 2018). I am also the Spanish Club President, and a member of National Honors Society, Key Club, Mini-Thon Committee, UNICEF, and Patriot’s Club.
Community Activities: I am a TOPS Soccer Buddy and work on providing a safe, social environment to learn soccer for children who are mentally or physically impaired. I also volunteered as a Pantry and Drive-Up Volunteer at New Hope Ministries in Dillsburg and Mechanicsburg throughout the pandemic, ensuring that the people hit hardest by the pandemic were provided with food and necessities. I am now a volunteer coach at Cumberland Valley Aquatic Club and work on improving basic stroke technique with the Mini Team.
Student Employment: I am currently employed at Target and have worked for Giant. During the summer, I work as a lifeguard.
Awards/Accomplishments: I am a Keystone Boys State Graduate, a Coast Guard Academy Seminar graduate, and an Army and Air Force ROTC four-year-scholarship recipient. I have been awarded a Letter of Commendation for the PSAT, the Silver Spring Veterans Day Essay Runner-Up award, and I am an AP Scholar with Distinction.
Future Plans: I will be attending Carnegie Mellon University on a Type I four-year Air Force ROTC scholarship and I hope to commission as an Intelligence Officer. I plan on majoring in Behavioral Economics and Policy Organization and hope to find a potential career in finance/public policy/economist after my time in the military, with investment banking as my tentative goal.
Maggie Swank
Boiling Springs High School
Parents: Ty and Amy Swank
Age: 17
GPA: 105.2376
School Activities: Mini-THON, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (national math honors society), Field Hockey, Debate, Art Club, Model UN, Racial Justice Club, For Kindness club
Community Activities: Volunteering through National Honors Society and Mini-THON, painting a mural in the school
Student Employment: Messiah Lifeways
Awards/Accomplishments: Salutatorian for class of 2021, scholastic essay contest honorable mention
Future Plans: Attending Virginia Tech for fall 2021 semester, University Studies (undecided) major
Jenna Tochterman
Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School
Parents: Scott and Yvonne Tochterman
Age: 17
GPA: 4.0
School Activities: Varsity Soccer, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society
Community Activities: Assistant Soccer Coach, volunteer at Messiah Lifeways
Student Employment: Summer Camp Counselor, Licensed Soccer Referee
Awards/Accomplishments: First Honor Roll every semester during middle school and high school. Sustained GPA of 4.0 for every semester of high school. Received academic awards at each MASH annual ceremony.
Luke Wyland
Trinity High School
Parents: Kelli Jones, Scott Wyland
Age: 18
GPA: 4.463
School Activities: Tech Crew