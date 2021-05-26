Inspire: Outstanding High School Seniors

School Activities: Olivia played on the varsity golf team all four years of high school and was team captain her senior year. She played in the state tournament in the postseason in grades 10-12. Trinity High School adopted a house system as a way to organize student leadership and create unity, and she was a mentor group leader in her school’s house system her senior year. Students from every grade were split into small groups of about 15 that meet every day from 12-38 minutes, depending on the day. She organized and led daily activities for one of these groups, and gave them daily announcements pertaining to school. She was available to tutor students through her involvement in the National Honor Society. She was also a member of the Spanish Club.