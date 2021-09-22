Inspire: LEAF grows leaders through work in agriculture

What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?

One accomplishment that makes us proud is proving the efficacy of the LEAF Project over the course of the last nine years. Because this model is so novel, we spent the first several years proving to parents, funders, and the wider community that this program could work. At the beginning, we were underfunded and unknown and we went about the hard work of designing the program that we believed would be most impactful for youth and our community. This has paid off over time as we have seen through data we’ve gathered and the stories of the youth who have grown in our program and afterwards.

What do you think the keys are to having an impact with young people?