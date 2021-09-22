Inspire: Girls on the Run blends physical activity with confidence building lessons

Is there something you would like the public to know about what you d0?

It is really important that they know that Girls on the Run is for every girl. We have a registration fee, but we don’t want income or the ability to pay to become a barrier. We ask families to contribute what they can. About half of the families we serve each year receive scholarships.

What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?

What makes us proud is when we get emails from teachers, families [and] grandparents telling us the impact this program has had on their girl and their family as a whole. How it has changed them. How it has opened the door to a different relationship. We get those emails a lot and we tuck them away. It is important to know the program is doing what we promise it will do and that it’s having an impact on girls.

Another thing that makes us proud is when we have a girl that completed the training and now they are back to coach and junior coach. That the program goes full circle. That girl can offer their time to be that role model that they benefited from.

What do you think the keys are to having an impact on young people?