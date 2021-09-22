Inspire: Cumberland Valley FFA more than just farming

What is the toughest challenge your organization faces?

The biggest challenge for our organization is overcoming the stereotype that FFA is only for “future farmers.” Less than 5% of our current FFA members live on farms. We value the diverse backgrounds, skill sets and interest of our members — and depend on new ideas to keep evolving as an organization.

Something you would like for the public to know about what you do?

This mission of FFA is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The organization is much more than working with animals or plants. Our chapter participates in unique competitions like Agricultural Communications, Environmental & Natural Resources, and Farm Business Management. Students also attend 3-4 leadership conferences and conventions across the state and nation. Our chapter values agricultural literacy and educating the public (approximately 700 students and teachers each year) to provide exposure to agriculture, food and natural resources.

What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?