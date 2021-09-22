Inspire: Cumberland Valley FFA more than just farming

If you’ve thought Cumberland Valley Future Farmers of America involves only farming, it’s time for a fresh look.
“There are a lot of layers to FFA,” said Darla Romberger, Cumberland Valley FFA advisor. “It’s really cool. Every kid can pick up what they excel at and not really compete against each other. That’s what makes us unique.”
Since its founding 66 years ago, the CV chapter has expanded to offer a variety of career options for students in grades 9-12. FFA participants can pursue agricultural mechanics, animal and food sciences, food service, marketing and even welding, Romberger said.
The chapter also does monthly community service projects, including a partnership with Project SHARE and Land O’Lakes of Carlisle to aid food insecurity. Together, the partnership provides 10,000 meals yearly to those in need.
FFA members have opportunities to hone their leadership, social and communication skills through competing in an annual roster of state and national competitions, Romberger noted.
The roots of the National FFA Organization, to which the CV chapter is affiliated, stem back to 1925 when Virginia Tech agricultural education teacher educators Henry Groseclose, Harry Sanders, Walter S. Newman and Edmund C. Magill organized the Future Farmers of Virginia for boys in agriculture classes. The FFV served as the model for the Future Farmers of America, according to the national organization’s website. Future Farmers of America was established in Kansas City, Missouri in 1928, later changing to its present moniker in 1988.
For decades, FFA membership was limited to males only. Since then, the national organization began admitting females in 1969 and welcomed its first female national president in 1982. Before that, female students at CV High School were limited to taking agriculture classes. Today, CV’s chapter is comprised of around 60% female students and 40% males.
Q&A with Cumberland Valley Future Farmers of America
Purpose: To focus on professional development and enhance the leadership capabilities of our members. We strive to be active in the community in terms of service to the citizens of the Cumberland Valley School District and abroad.
Address: Cumberland Valley High School, 6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Contact: Darla Romberger, DRomberger@cvschools.org
How old is the organization: CV chapter established in 1954.
What role does your organization play in the community?
Cumberland Valley FFA plays an active role in the community by planning and coordinating events relating to environmental stewardship, stakeholder engagement and citizenship. Each year, our FFA chapter members document nearly 500 hours of community service and partners with local organizations like Land O’Lakes, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Project SHARE to serve the community.
What is the toughest challenge your organization faces?
The biggest challenge for our organization is overcoming the stereotype that FFA is only for “future farmers.” Less than 5% of our current FFA members live on farms. We value the diverse backgrounds, skill sets and interest of our members — and depend on new ideas to keep evolving as an organization.
Something you would like for the public to know about what you do?
This mission of FFA is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The organization is much more than working with animals or plants. Our chapter participates in unique competitions like Agricultural Communications, Environmental & Natural Resources, and Farm Business Management. Students also attend 3-4 leadership conferences and conventions across the state and nation. Our chapter values agricultural literacy and educating the public (approximately 700 students and teachers each year) to provide exposure to agriculture, food and natural resources.
What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?
Since 2013, our FFA chapter has been named a 3-Star Chapter, which is the highest rating available within the National Chapter Award program sponsored by National FFA. We are the only FFA chapter in Pennsylvania to maintain this rating.
What do you think the keys are to having an impact with young people?
The key to having an impact on young people is providing them with various opportunities to discover their strengths and passion. FFA offers so many chances for students to become involved. Some students really find their niche through various competitions while other students benefit from the personal growth experienced at leadership conferences. Building a positive atmosphere in the classroom is also critical to ensure students feel safe to take a chance and try new things.
What goals do you have for the upcoming year?
For the upcoming year, our FFA Leadership Team is revamping our monthly FFA meetings to include a more social aspect and host FFA recruitment events where current members can bring a friend to introduce potential FFA members to the organization. Additionally, our chapter is resuming our in-person Middle School Ag Club for students in grades 6-8. It was virtual last year.
— Darla Romberger