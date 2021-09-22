Inspire: Carlisle Victory Circle focuses on character and education development

Carlisle Victory Circle was founded in 1995 by Linda Manning (Carlisle School District Board of Directors) and Tim Scott (Mayor of Carlisle) to serve the Carlisle Area School District with a goal to help young people, middle and high school students grades six though 12, find their way and become productive, contributing, and valuable members of the community is the mission.
“We want to help the under-served students who are disadvantaged in terms of socioeconomic background, race, ethnicity, students who might be dealing with housing and food insecurity — these are the students we want to help most of all,” said Angie Fernandez Barone, Program Coordinator.
Barone’s day job is with Dickinson College where she is the Director of Admissions Communications. After graduating from Dickinson in 1990, she immediately began working in admissions with the college and has been on board ever since.
Angie joined the Board of CVC in 2018 and, following longtime Program Coordinator Jon Ross’ passing that year, moved into the leadership role later in the year.
“CVC doesn’t have any employees so I’m contracted to do the programming,” Fernandez Barone said. “I basically coordinate all of the activities for the students.”
Her interest in helping youth achieve their goals, especially the disadvantaged and those without a family history of attending college, was a perfect fit with CVC’s mission.
CVC has a clubhouse located at 368 West North Street. The building is owned and operated by Dickinson College and provided to CVC.
“We gather there twice a week and provide a healthy dinner for the students. We also have a computer lab in the house, provided by the Partnership for Better Health, where students can work on five computers and two printers,” she said. “And we have Dickinson students who come to our meetings to provide tutoring.”
Regular meetings are also held at Carlisle High School and healthy snacks are always present.
“My focus is on our student members, looking for opportunities for them. It’s been an interesting opportunity to bring my expertise in admissions and financial aid to the group,” she said. “And then to program activities that range from really fun things to making meals together to more cultural things like events and field trips.”
Fernandez Barone is quick to point out that all middle and high school students in the Carlisle District are welcome.
“We open our doors wide for any student who wants to participate,” she said. “We want to provide for the health and nutrition of our students, as well as giving them an opportunity to build community and plan for the future.”
Volunteers are numerous and a vital part of the continuing success of CVC.
“Dickinson College and Shippensburg University have reached out to us annually to invite our students to participate in events like the Latino Explosion Program in the fall and the Kwanzaa Celebration in the winter,” Fernandez Barone said. “It’s heartwarming and inspiring that we have so many volunteers who are willing to give us their time at events or just working with students.”
Funding sources are vital to nonprofit organizations. A United Way Agency, CVC also has a number of other partners. “The United Way is a really important source of funding, as is the Bison Foundation, the Partnership for Better Health, the Stewart Foundation, and several others,” said Fernandez Barone.
The name “Victory Circle,” coming full-circle, is best understood through the example of one current student .
“I have a senior at Carlisle High this year who’s been active since he was a sixth grader,” Fernandez Barone said. “Earlier this summer he approached me to see if there was a way he could work with the middle school students as a mentor. I thought that was just wonderful, a senior asking about ways to pay it forward and watch out for the younger kids.”
Q&A with Carlisle Victory Circle
Purpose: To challenge young people to prepare for their future through education and character development.
Address: Carlisle Victory Circle, Inc., 368 West North Street, P. O. Box 684, Carlisle, PA 17013-0684
Contact: carlisle.victory.circle@gmail.com; 717-243-1509
How old is the organization? Founded in 1995
What role does CVC play in the community?
CVC is one of those precious pieces of the (community) partnership puzzle. We work with so many wonderful partners by providing a home base for kids who need and want some support and are ready to soar. We work one at a time with these students, as individuals, to achieve their own personal success.
What’s the toughest challenge CVC faces these days?
Right now it’s the pandemic. There are so many things that we want to do with these kids that are a bit tentative. Things like waiting to see if the school district will support field trips. We’re standing by to see if we can take kids to see college campuses, museums, and cultural sites. We’re ready, just waiting for the green light.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?
We had a meeting with our high school students recently and asked them where they would like to give back. One of the first suggestions was Project Share (food bank distribution.) As we talked about it I learned that they thought it was important because many of their families were benefiting from the work of Project Share. I thought that was so beautiful. These students have their own challenges but they have so much heart, they want to give back. I find that really inspiring.
What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?
My pride is in the kids. I love it when they come bursting through the (clubhouse) door saying they got a great grade on an assignment. Or when I see them getting excited about planning an activity or outing. These kids are just amazing.
What do you think the keys are to having an impact with young people?
I think this is a generation that holds tremendous promise. They are tuned into people around them and the needs they see. I see in this generation a huge desire to make a difference. Now that’s not a new statement about a generation, but I believe these kids have a belief that they can just step in immediately and act on an idea or need they see in the community. If we can inspire these young people to feel that they can make a difference that’s the biggest win.
What goals do you have for the upcoming year?
I’m still holding my breath on this (due to the ongoing pandemic), but we have plans to take a busload of students to see the National Museum of African American History and Culture and a tour of Howard University in Washington D.C. I hope we get to show our students these wonderful places.
