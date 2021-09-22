Inspire: Carlisle Victory Circle focuses on character and education development

Address: Carlisle Victory Circle, Inc., 368 West North Street, P. O. Box 684, Carlisle, PA 17013-0684

How old is the organization? Founded in 1995

What role does CVC play in the community?

CVC is one of those precious pieces of the (community) partnership puzzle. We work with so many wonderful partners by providing a home base for kids who need and want some support and are ready to soar. We work one at a time with these students, as individuals, to achieve their own personal success.

What’s the toughest challenge CVC faces these days?

Right now it’s the pandemic. There are so many things that we want to do with these kids that are a bit tentative. Things like waiting to see if the school district will support field trips. We’re standing by to see if we can take kids to see college campuses, museums, and cultural sites. We’re ready, just waiting for the green light.

Something you would like the public to know about what you do?