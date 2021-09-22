Inspire: Carlisle Summer League aims to return in summer 2022

Three summers ago, the dribbling of 150-plus basketballs echoed throughout Carlisle’s Memorial Park two nights a week.
The last two summers, the sound of rubber and leather bouncing atop pavement those two nights a week — usually Tuesday and Thursday’s — was nonexistent.
That’s because due to COVID-19 and the concerns and complications that come with the virus, the Carlisle Community Coalition wasn’t able to hold its summer basketball league, a league that was re-birthed in 2019 after being dormant for a number of years.
“Not knowing what protocols such as masks, capacity limits, health screenings, etc. would be necessary by this summer, the prior planning needed for a free 150+ player league with limited resources was made very difficult,” the coalition said in a post on its Facebook page back in April.
According to coalition co-executive directors Jordan Stasyszyn and Tim Atkinson, the league aims to return in summer 2022.
“The last two years, COVID threw us a curveball. We will be back next summer,” Stasyszyn said.
The Carlisle Summer League’s scope travels far beyond the swishing of 3-pointers and draining free throws. It’s a co-ed league for kids less than 14 years old that not only allows them to expand their basketball skillset but grow off the court as well in the classroom and in their community. The league is separated into 10U, 12U and 14U groupings and the “surcharge” comes in the payment of collecting report cards, attending tutoring sessions and picking up trash after every game at Memorial Park.
“The league is all about being the example that we want to see in the world, and we set that by acting out those actions and characteristics,” Atkinson said.
The league also unifies the Carlisle community with residents, friends and families attending games. In 2019, the league stretched from June to August.
“It was just great to get out and I think we sort of created, with sometimes the negative stereotype image of the park in this area, we sort of reversed that even if just so on game nights in the couple of weeks in the summer,” Stasyszyn said.
A Q&A with Jordan Stasyszyn and Tim Atkinson
What role does your organization play in the community?
Tim: I would just say, obviously a leadership role, role models for the for the youth and we’re believers in being an outlet for Carlisle, but also the community as a whole in providing opportunities for people in all walks of life.
What is the toughest challenge your organization faces?
Jordan: I would say the challenges, and this is why the last two years we actually didn’t do it (due to COVID-19), the challenges are, it’s a huge undertaking to do things the right way, just organizationally from you know the 150-plus kids that come out, all the parents and community members that want to come out and watch and also needing the volunteers to command a league like that, as well as being an open air environment. So, it’s not necessarily a league where you have a door that you walk through and a charging gate. There’s a lot of people in one place at a time that are coming and going … there’s just a lot of moving pieces that you need to make sure you are controlling a nightly basis.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?
Jordan: There’s an element where every single night we had kids after their games, they had to take a trash bag as a team and clean up the park. We collected report cards, and if grades weren’t up to school district standards for eligibility, they had a mandatory study hall weekly with hands on learning. And they had an outlet to do some of that work and in a school environment. We also had guest speakers, so I think the biggest thing in a nutshell, is about the “360” development of yes, it’s sports, and a lot of these kids love to play the game and plan to, but also the development of character and students as well.
What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?
Tim: For me, just being able to provide a real opportunity for 150 different kids across the Central Pennsylvania area, specifically Carlisle, and just giving them an opportunity that they may not have had otherwise if they had to pay for a summer basketball travel league. And on top of that, too, with the Summer League, it’s also an opportunity for everybody of all different backgrounds to just spend two nights together and be forced to learn a little bit about each other.
Jordan: It was a really positive energy there (Memorial Park) that brought all different people together, and it sort of became like the hub of town when there were games going on.
What do you think the keys are to having an impact with young people?
Jordan: Older people who tell younger people what to do, and they give advice, which is normally for the most part, good advice, if you don’t ask it of yourself, that you’re not also a walking, living example of what you’re telling them, it sort of falls on deaf ears. You have to be a part of what you’re telling them to be.
Another one is sincerity. I think a lot of people when they see youth in general or run youth programs, they just see dollar signs. How many kids can I get into this? What can I charge them in a day? This, that and the other, but the sincerity of whatever you’re giving them, they have to see value in it. It’s more than just time with them. It has to be a full time commitment.
What goals do you have for the upcoming year?
Tim: I think a big thing for both of us is just continuing to figure out what more we can do with the Carlisle Summer League, as far as opportunities that we can provide that may not necessarily have to do anything with basketball but [rather] the elements outside of basketball. How else can we continue to provide opportunities that help the youth to grow as leaders themselves? And also just to get some engagement from the community as a whole.
