Inspire: Carlisle Summer League aims to return in summer 2022

What do you think the keys are to having an impact with young people?

Jordan: Older people who tell younger people what to do, and they give advice, which is normally for the most part, good advice, if you don’t ask it of yourself, that you’re not also a walking, living example of what you’re telling them, it sort of falls on deaf ears. You have to be a part of what you’re telling them to be.

Another one is sincerity. I think a lot of people when they see youth in general or run youth programs, they just see dollar signs. How many kids can I get into this? What can I charge them in a day? This, that and the other, but the sincerity of whatever you’re giving them, they have to see value in it. It’s more than just time with them. It has to be a full time commitment.

What goals do you have for the upcoming year?

Tim: I think a big thing for both of us is just continuing to figure out what more we can do with the Carlisle Summer League, as far as opportunities that we can provide that may not necessarily have to do anything with basketball but [rather] the elements outside of basketball. How else can we continue to provide opportunities that help the youth to grow as leaders themselves? And also just to get some engagement from the community as a whole.

