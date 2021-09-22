Inspire: Big Brothers Big Sisters connect even in pandemic

Empowering youth is a central mission for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region, but to do so means taking on the challenges of poverty and other forms of adversity – challenges that only increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amy Rote, president and CEO of the local organization, said they saw a need for more mental health services for both the youth they help and their parents all at a time when they felt more isolated during the shutdown and while dealing with an opioid epidemic that did not disappear with the pandemic’s arrival.

“September for us is back to school time, and this year’s is especially different from the 39 years before it,” Rote said, noting that the organization is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. “The kids experienced a lot more isolation, and we saw a rise in mental health needs in children and adults. … There was a lot more added trauma in their lives.”

Reaching out in person hadn’t been an option because of the shutdown in Pennsylvania, but Rote said volunteers and match support coaches (case workers) were able to keep in touch virtually to help the “littles” through the last year.