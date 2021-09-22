Inspire: Big Brothers Big Sisters connect even in pandemic

Empowering youth is a central mission for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region, but to do so means taking on the challenges of poverty and other forms of adversity – challenges that only increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amy Rote, president and CEO of the local organization, said they saw a need for more mental health services for both the youth they help and their parents all at a time when they felt more isolated during the shutdown and while dealing with an opioid epidemic that did not disappear with the pandemic’s arrival.
“September for us is back to school time, and this year’s is especially different from the 39 years before it,” Rote said, noting that the organization is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. “The kids experienced a lot more isolation, and we saw a rise in mental health needs in children and adults. … There was a lot more added trauma in their lives.”
Reaching out in person hadn’t been an option because of the shutdown in Pennsylvania, but Rote said volunteers and match support coaches (case workers) were able to keep in touch virtually to help the “littles” through the last year.
Rote said the main Big Brothers Big Sisters organization was able to create an app they could use locally to help children stay connected, and school-provided electronic devices for virtual learning helped cut down on any issues with making sure the children had a way to connect with their “bigs.”
In addition to using Zoom, Facetime and Facebook Live for activities, some volunteers opted for more old-school methods of communication, teaching the children to become their pen pals by simply writing and sending a letter in the mail.
They’ve all been in an effort to help youth ages 7 to 17 thrive and learn skills.
“It was an important thing for us to keep the kids stay connected,” Rote said. “We were very creative in what we were doing.”
That creativity will have to stick around a little longer as the pandemic continues to affect the community, as well as the organization’s finances. Big Brothers Big Sisters had to do without its main fundraising event, Bowl for Kids’ Sake, but the Over the Edge fundraising event is still scheduled for Oct. 29.
Q&A with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region
Purpose: The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Our vision is that all youth achieve their full potential.
Address: (Carlisle Office) 64 E. North St., Carlisle. (Corporate Office) 1519 North 3rd St., Harrisburg.
Website: CAPBIGS.ORG
Contact: 717-236-0199 or info@capbigs.org
How old is the organization: 40
What role does your organization play in the community?
We connect kids (Littles) with caring mentors (Bigs) who inspire their Littles to explore and embrace their dreams, even when it’s difficult. For every match we make, our professionally trained staff provide program services to the Big, Little and their families. Our Bigs and Littles stay in our programs anywhere from one year to 10-plus years, and oftentimes, those relationships continue for many years beyond our program.
We serve 500-700 youth annually throughout our 5-county service area: Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and Perry. We provide trauma-informed care and professional guidance to our Bigs, Littles and their families, as well as to our volunteer and youth applicants and their families. We partner with hundreds of community organizations to provide free match activities and community events. We work with our partners to provide a network of resources, referrals and emergency relief to all of the families we serve.
What is the toughest challenge your organization faces?
Right now, our toughest challenge is the recruitment of volunteers and youth. Due to the pandemic, we’ve canceled fundraisers and events, transitioned our match activities to virtual platforms and our staff is primarily working from home. This has caused a decrease in visibility for our agency and a reduction in youth and volunteer recruitment.
Many individuals are not aware that we are fully active and that our services are still available; the format has just shifted. We are constantly adapting to provide a safe environment for our staff, volunteers and families. We’re regularly customizing our communication methods to ensure families who have challenges accessing technology are provided quality service. And, with the reduction of in-person events, we’re modifying how businesses and individuals can engage with and support our mission. We invite you to enroll a child or sign up to be a Big. Simply visit our website at CAPBIGS.ORG.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?
We often find that our community is not fully aware of the various programs we facilitate. Our programs and initiatives all use our evidence-based one-to-one mentoring model and address current needs and barriers in our community.
Our Beyond School Walls program addresses workforce development needs and job readiness skills by matching youth with workplace mentors at a local business. Through our Bigs in Blue program, police officers mentor children and build positive relations by meeting at the child’s school. BBBSCR partners with 12 local Police Departments and the Pennsylvania State Police. The Savvy Sisters initiative introduces young girls to STEAM and entrepreneurial career opportunities through experiential learning. The Grow Big Grow Well initiative (Cumberland County) encourages building healthy habits and introduces youth to a holistic approach to wellness. Finally, we’re launching a new program called Youth Rise: Stand Together to match Harrisburg-area youth one-to-one with diverse community leaders.
What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?
My proudest accomplishment as a member of the BBBSCR team has been developing, launching and facilitating new mentoring opportunities such as our Bigs in Blue and Beyond School Walls programs as well as Savvy Sisters and Grow Big Grow Well initiatives.
As CEO, my proudest accomplishment is keeping our kids connected with their mentors during the pandemic and sustaining community relationships. In the fall of 2020, I became interim CEO and I officially assumed the role in December 2020. I’m proud of my team for adapting to staff and leadership changes while managing the challenges of working in a virtual environment. Together, we’ve faced the adversities and barriers of the pandemic. Thanks to our team’s resiliency and determination, we are thriving, we are rapidly expanding our programs and we are supporting each other and the families and kids we serve.
What do you think the keys are to having an impact with young people?
The key to long-term impact is personalized services. We are a trauma-informed agency and that means we recognize when a child (and/or their family member) is dealing with mental and emotional trauma so we can provide appropriate and informative care. A large part of that is personalizing our interactions with our youth and families, being sensitive to their needs and identifying a compatible mentor for each child.
The other keys to having an impact with youth are consistent engagement, providing new experiences and helping youth build resiliency. In essence, the key is a caring mentor who is willing to spend time with their Little each month, provide a listening ear and engage their Little with new activities and experiences. As an evidence-based organization, we know that time spent with a caring mentor helps youth overcome obstacles, build confidence and develop resilience through a positive relationship.
What goals do you have for the upcoming year?
I envision us maximizing our current community relationships to build our resource network, grow our program services and increase recruitment. We have an incredible network of nonprofits, organizations and businesses and I want to see us build a stronger community together. Part of our current efforts in responding to immediate and future needs of our youth is developing committees of local leaders to inform and advise our agency’s growth. Over the past year, I’ve been working to engage diverse leaders in our JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion) committee to assess and improve our agency’s strategic plans in this area. We’re also increasing our outreach, resources, and engagement efforts with LGBTQ+ leaders to provide greater support for our LGBTQ+ youth.
We’ll need the support and fundraising efforts of our community to drive program expansion and address the needs of our youth and families. Together, we are defenders of potential.
