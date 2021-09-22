Inspire: A learn-by-doing approach for Cumberland County 4-H

I am very pleased about being a part of the team that provided training in leadership and team building activities to members who went to the highest state level of youth leadership. Cumberland County has provided officers of the State 4-H Leadership Team including four state presidents. Having 4-H members strive for this council validates our encouragement of life skills training in leadership and citizenship. Seeing the progression of 4-H members through the years who have started as shy and timid, and then seeing them speaking out and encouraging others is very satisfying.

What do you think the keys are to having an impact with young people?

Because we have so many age levels it is important to be authentic and use common sense as we help set boundaries and expectations. It is important to go into conversations with the right attitude. We don’t know what influence we may have in a conversation. After being a 4-H member, being a volunteer leader for over 30 years, and being employed as a 4-H staff member, I hope that when former 4-H’ers look back and “remember when,” I hope it is a positive memory.

What goals do you have for the upcoming year?

Our goal for the future is to continue to provide a safe, wholesome program where everyone is welcome to join others who have common interests. We hope everyone’s animals make the desired weights for the shows. We hope all the alpacas, horses, rabbits, dogs, etc. behave well for their exhibitors. We hope the crafters don’t lose a stitch. And we hope the science experiments don’t explode – unless they are supposed to. We welcome new members to join us as we all continue to “Learn by Doing.”

