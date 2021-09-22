Inspire: A learn-by-doing approach for Cumberland County 4-H

No matter what your child or teen’s interests, Cumberland County 4-H likely has an activity or club to match it.
Run in partnership with Penn State Extension, Cumberland County’s 4-H program offers youths ages 5-18 opportunities outside of traditional club settings to build leadership, citizenship, and life skills lasting a lifetime, according to its website.
“The idea of 4-H is to learn by doing,” said Kathy Walton, animal science program assistant, Penn State Extension-Cumberland County.
Animal-based clubs include Boots & Hooves 4-H Equine, County-Wide 4-H Dairy and Cumberland County 4-H Alpaca, Farm Stock, Goat, Horse & Pony, Livestock, Poultry, Rabbit, Four Paws, and Swine divisions.
Teen clubs include the 4-H Exchange Program and 4-H Leadership Council, while 4-H Creative Expressions is a community-based club. Special interest divisions include Cumberland County’s Sharp Shooters and 4-H Outdoors clubs, the latter focusing on orienteering, wildlife, fishing and cloverbuds.
Cloverbuds are a recent addition to the county’s 4-H roster, providing non-competitive activities for its youngest members ages 5-7 considered not quite as “physically and psychologically ready” for the same pursuits as members ages 8-18, Walton said.
Cumberland County 4-H currently totals around 720 members assisted by 60 vetted adult volunteers. Some local youth members have continued on to pursue agricultural studies at Penn State and Delaware universities and work in careers relating to the field.
“There are so many jobs in agriculture out there that people don’t even realize,” Walton said.
Q&A with Penn State Extension-Cumberland County 4-H
Organization: Cumberland County 4-H
Purpose: Head, Heart, Hands, and Health are the four Hs in 4 H, the four values members work on through fun and engaging programs. Youths are empowered to reach their full potential by working and learning in partnership with caring adults, according the organization’s website.
Address: 310 Allen Road, Suite 601, Carlisle, PA 17103
Contact: Kathleen A. Walton, 4-H animal science program assistant, Penn State Extension-Cumberland County, 717-240-6500 or Kaw36@psu.edu
How old is the organization: National 4-H youth clubs established in 1902. Cooperative Extension system created in 1914.
What role does your organization play in the community?
The 4-H Mission statement from 4-H.org website: “The mission of 4-H is to provide meaningful opportunities for all youth and adults to work together to create sustainable community change. This is accomplished within three primary content areas, or mission areas – civic engagement and leadership, healthy living, and science.”
This pretty much says what we do in 4-H in Cumberland County. Projects that members work in provide opportunities in all these areas. Even though 4-H is sometimes mainly associated with agricultural projects there are aspects of leadership, citizenship and life skills embedded in those projects that encourage well-rounded citizens.
What is the toughest challenge your organization faces?
4-H is not insulated from the societal pressures that all of us face. Keeping kids active and engaged in meaningful learning and social activities so that they take away skills that will help them all through their lives is a challenge.
Something you would like for the public to know about what you do?
4-H is open to all youth ages 5-18. The 4-H staff and volunteers guide members and families through the processes of choosing a club, choosing a project, recording the project activities, submitting records, and presenting their finished project. Projects can be related to almost anything a youth can think of. We provide opportunities for public speaking, community service, travel, camping and more. We encourage participation in state and National 4-H programs. Encouraging a sense of belonging to a group that accepts and supports its members is important.
What’s your proudest accomplishment so far?
I am very pleased about being a part of the team that provided training in leadership and team building activities to members who went to the highest state level of youth leadership. Cumberland County has provided officers of the State 4-H Leadership Team including four state presidents. Having 4-H members strive for this council validates our encouragement of life skills training in leadership and citizenship. Seeing the progression of 4-H members through the years who have started as shy and timid, and then seeing them speaking out and encouraging others is very satisfying.
What do you think the keys are to having an impact with young people?
Because we have so many age levels it is important to be authentic and use common sense as we help set boundaries and expectations. It is important to go into conversations with the right attitude. We don’t know what influence we may have in a conversation. After being a 4-H member, being a volunteer leader for over 30 years, and being employed as a 4-H staff member, I hope that when former 4-H’ers look back and “remember when,” I hope it is a positive memory.
What goals do you have for the upcoming year?
Our goal for the future is to continue to provide a safe, wholesome program where everyone is welcome to join others who have common interests. We hope everyone’s animals make the desired weights for the shows. We hope all the alpacas, horses, rabbits, dogs, etc. behave well for their exhibitors. We hope the crafters don’t lose a stitch. And we hope the science experiments don’t explode – unless they are supposed to. We welcome new members to join us as we all continue to “Learn by Doing.”
"Because we have so many age levels it is important to be authentic and use common sense as we help set boundaries and expectations."
— Kathy Walton