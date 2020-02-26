Inspire: A home made to fight fires

The toughest challenge in my career is the calls that we go on. Some of them can be traumatic or even be someone that you know. We work long hours and can be called at any time.

What’s your proudest accomplishment?

My proudest accomplishment has to be when I graduated from Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department Academy. This was a big accomplishment as it was many months of hard work and dedication. A lot of effort was put forth and it defiantly was not easy.

Who are your role models or mentors?

My role models and mentors are the people that came before me. There are too many to name. They all have played a role in one way or another of how I got to where I am today. They have taken time to teach me and make sure I am doing things the right way. There was never a stupid question to them and they always had time. My mom would be my other role model. She taught me many things growing up and to never give up until you get what you want. She taught me that hard work pays off.

What goals do you have in your field of service?