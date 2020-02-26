Inspire: A home made to fight fires

If Josh Rager didn’t want to immerse himself in the life of a first responder, he wouldn’t live in a firehouse.
But for the last three-and-a-half years, Rager made himself a fixture of Hampden Township’s fire and EMS services by residing in Good Hope Station as part of the Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Company’s live-in program, a system used by many fire companies nationwide to provide staffing security as volunteer numbers dwindle.
“Basically we live here for free, the only thing we have to do is take calls when they come in,” Rager said.
That’s a big “only.” The company fields about 900 calls per year, Rager said, and he ends up on a large portion of them, often with little backup.
“We might get five people to show up for one call, then the next one we might only get one,” he said. “In the seven years I’ve been in the fire service, I’ve definitely seen a decrease [in manpower].”
Rager started when he was 14 with the Eureka Volunteer Fire & Ambulance in his hometown of Stewartstown, in York County near the Maryland line.
“I didn’t make the soccer team, so I needed something else to do with my time,” he said. “I decided this was the career path I wanted. There’s always going to be a need.”
Rager moved into the dormitory-style unit at Good Hope Station right after graduating from high school so that he could be closer to HACC, where he studied for a fire science degree. Since finishing college, he works as a paid firefighter job in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
The schedule in Maryland is one day on, three days off. Every fourth day, Rager spends a full 24 hours at the firehouse in the D.C. suburbs, which he said runs at a breakneck pace of 10,000 to 15,000 calls per year.
“It’s more of a break being back here, so I don’t necessarily feel like I’m at work when I’m back home,” Rager said.
He also works part-time as a paid member of the township’s emergency medical service unit. Plus, live-ins are generally the caretakers of the station, spending their free time checking equipment and replenishing supplies.
“Down time to me, if I’m not working out or studying, I’m checking the rigs and cleaning up,” Rager said. “The live-ins are the ones that find most of the problems with equipment and tools because we’re the ones out here all the time doing the rig checks.”
Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Company started it’s live-in program in the mid-1990s, said Fire Chief Richard Flinn. As many as 12 live-ins have resided at its two stations, but the headcount is currently down to four, with two at Sporting Hill and two, including Rager, at Good Hope.
“The firehouse mentality of living in the station as a live-in is very similar to that of career fire personnel,” Flinn said. “You have to learn to deal with different personality types at close quarters. Being a live-in is a good lead in to going down that career path.”
Q&A with Josh Rager
Age: 21
How many years as a first responder: Seven years
How many years at the current station: Three years at Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Company, seven at Eureka Volunteer Fire Department and almost a year at Prince George’s Fire/ EMS Department
Hometown: Stewartstown, Pa.
Questions for Q&A:
What do you like best about what you do?
What I like best about what I do is helping people. I have always wanted to help people and the community since I started in the fire service. I find it rewarding to be able to give a family a picture back as that may be the only thing left from their house. It brings a sense of satisfaction when you can help people in their worst of times.
What is the toughest challenge you face in your career?
The toughest challenge in my career is the calls that we go on. Some of them can be traumatic or even be someone that you know. We work long hours and can be called at any time.
What’s your proudest accomplishment?
My proudest accomplishment has to be when I graduated from Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department Academy. This was a big accomplishment as it was many months of hard work and dedication. A lot of effort was put forth and it defiantly was not easy.
Who are your role models or mentors?
My role models and mentors are the people that came before me. There are too many to name. They all have played a role in one way or another of how I got to where I am today. They have taken time to teach me and make sure I am doing things the right way. There was never a stupid question to them and they always had time. My mom would be my other role model. She taught me many things growing up and to never give up until you get what you want. She taught me that hard work pays off.
What goals do you have in your field of service?
The goal in my field of service is to never stop learning. There is something new every day in the world of firefighting. Whether its tactics to new building construction. I also have the goal of giving everyone the best treatment I can and be there in their time of need. My other goal is to complete my paramedic this summer at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences.