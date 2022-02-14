Famous Firsts of Cumberland County intro

Cumberland County shares its name with a valley that arcs from the Susquehanna River in the east to the Potomac River in the southwest.

From the beginning, this natural gateway to the interior has served as a strategic transportation hub and as a pipeline for ideas and innovation.

The pioneering spirit that lifted Carlisle from a frontier town on the fringe of civilization has resonated through the ages as a series of Famous Firsts that mark the county with distinction.

Starting today, The Sentinel will feature 12 of these pivot points in the history of religion, education, the military, transportation, publishing, banking, communications, law enforcement and retail.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.