Celebrating Nurses: Our honored nurses and their stories

When publisher Kim Kamowski proposed in January a project to help celebrate and honor nurses in our area in conjunction with National Nurses Day, we had no idea where the project or our nation was heading.
We make it a goal to spotlight those people in our community who make Cumberland County a better place to live; it's part of our valued role as a community newspaper. We write stories about our top students (Teen of the Week); first responders, local business leaders and local volunteers (Inspire); and nonprofits and their volunteers (with our daily coverage).
So in January, we decided to shine our writing spotlight on nurses. And now it means so much more.
Health care heroes are serving on the front line to fight the coronavirus pandemic in our local communities and across the world. Nurses are a vital part of that defense.
How hard is a nurse’s job? How difficult is the physical labor, the mental fatigue of long hours, the cumulative effect of dealing with people’s pain and illness, the ultimate emotional stress of losing patients?
That's under normal conditions. During this pandemic, we have no normal.
A Celebration of Nurses honors these nine nurses for their work and their career path on National Nurses Day, which is May 6. Interviews with our nine nurses were conducted the weeks of April 6 and April 13.
Each of the nurses honored here made the decision to build a career to help fellow humans at some of their lowest points — both physically and emotionally. And now, many nurses do so while risking potential harm to themselves or their families.
They work in hospitals, long-term care facilities, home care facilities and specialty services. They all speak about the impact they can have by making someone's day a little bit better, someone's struggle a little more bearable and someone's end of life a little more peaceful.
The rewards they discuss are a simple thank you, the bond they build with their health care teams and the relationships they forge with patients and their families. They are happy to simply help.
All of these nurses are, in a word, inspiring.
Nurses were nominated through an online process and recommended through area health agencies, with the final nine nurses selected by The Sentinel management team.
We are very happy to be able to share their stories with you. And in this new world, we can provide an inside look at what they do, helping everyone understand that we owe them and their colleagues more thanks than they will ever receive.
Thank you nurses — and please stay safe and healthy.
— Jeff Pratt, Editor, The Sentinel
