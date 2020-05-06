Celebrating Nurses: Our honored nurses and their stories

Each of the nurses honored here made the decision to build a career to help fellow humans at some of their lowest points — both physically and emotionally. And now, many nurses do so while risking potential harm to themselves or their families.

They work in hospitals, long-term care facilities, home care facilities and specialty services. They all speak about the impact they can have by making someone's day a little bit better, someone's struggle a little more bearable and someone's end of life a little more peaceful.

The rewards they discuss are a simple thank you, the bond they build with their health care teams and the relationships they forge with patients and their families. They are happy to simply help.

All of these nurses are, in a word, inspiring.

Nurses were nominated through an online process and recommended through area health agencies, with the final nine nurses selected by The Sentinel management team.

We are very happy to be able to share their stories with you. And in this new world, we can provide an inside look at what they do, helping everyone understand that we owe them and their colleagues more thanks than they will ever receive.

Thank you nurses — and please stay safe and healthy.

— Jeff Pratt, Editor, The Sentinel

