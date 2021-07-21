Best of profiles

About our business: At Darrin Rine Builders we take pride in our craftsmanship. We have a fantastic team focused on quality. Darrin is a 3rd generation builder, with more than 30 years of experience. We are building in Chambersburg, Shippensburg, Green Castle and throughout the Cumberland Valley. We're also building beach homes in Ocean City, New Jersey. We build our plans or yours. If you have a dream, we can build it. Custom homes are exciting! We can guide you through the design process from beginning to end, while maintaining your budget. We have several developments and many lots to choose from. The Village at Southwood in Shippensburg starting at $174,900; Southwood Crossing Phase III in Shippensburg starting at $255,000; Grand Point Crossing in Chambersburg starting at $344,900; Hamilton Hills in Chambersburg starting at $280,000; Village Green in Chambersburg starting at $349,900; Rolling Hills Phase 5 in Green Castle starting at $279,900; And Rolling Hills Phase 5 in Green Castle starting at $189,900. Whether you're just dreaming, have a lot of your own or your own plans, don't settle for close to what you want. We can build exactly what you want. We have had the pleasure to build some beautiful homes for wonderful customers. Thank you to all who voted for us. We feel honored.