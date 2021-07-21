Best of profiles

Abom & Kutulakis, LLC
Address: 2 West High Street, Carlisle
Phone: 717-249-0900
Website: www.abomkutulakis.com
About the business: Abom & Kutulakis is celebrating 20 years of providing Cumberland County with legal services in the areas of Criminal Defense, Family Law, Children and Youth investigations, and Estate Administration.
Dickinson School of Law alums John ‘Jay’ Abom and the late Jason Kutulakis founded the firm which now offers a full team of deeply experienced attorneys and top paralegal staff. Our firm is active in organizations supporting Downtown Carlisle and the wider Cumberland County community. We take great pride in working with you to achieve your legal goals with professionalism and empathy. Advice You Trust — Results You Deserve
The Animal Inn
Address: 831 Newville Road, Carlisle
Phone: 717-243-4250
Website: www.animalinncarlisle.com
About our business: The Animal Inn staff is proud to serve your pet boarding, daycare, and grooming needs. We love your dogs as if they are our own, and take our responsibilities very seriously. Our facility is cleaned and disinfected daily, dogs are required to have current vaccinations, and we pride ourselves on keeping a healthy, safe environment for your dogs. We strive to keep your dogs engaged, socialized with similar sizes and temperaments, exercised regularly every hour, and enriched with human interaction and playtime.
Bobby Rahal Honda
Address: 6696 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Phone: 717-766-4300
Website: www.bobbyrahalhonda.com
About our business: Customer satisfaction is a topic that appears many times throughout the pages of the Bobby Rahal Automotive Group team member handbook. In fact, customer satisfaction could easily be described as the origin of the Bobby Rahal Automotive Group when our first dealership, Bobby Rahal Honda, was constructed in 1989. Our team members are dedicated to upholding the high standards we've created by our past performance and accept the challenge of upholding those high standards to ensure our successful future.
Bobby Rahal Honda has proudly been awarded Best New Car Dealer of Cumberland County each year since 2007, fifteen consecutive years! This truly is an incredible accomplishment and we thank you for your part. We hold these awards proudly as they are solely based on the vote of the local public.
Carlisle Digestive Disease Associates
Address: 241 Alexander Spring Road, Carlisle
Phone: 717-245-2228
Website: www.carlisledigestive.com
About our business: Our practice specializes in the diagnosis and management of digestive disorders, as well as disorders involving the liver, gallbladder, and pancreas. Each of our Physicians is Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology, and our doctors and highly trained staff are committed to providing compassionate, outstanding patient care.
Casses Chiropractic
Address: 313 South Hanover Street, Carlisle
Phone: 717-249-0055
Website: www.casseschiropractic.com
About our business: Casses Chiropractic Clinic opened in 1994 and has grown into a multi doctor practice providing various services with the intention of helping area residents obtain optimal health and well-being without the use of drugs or surgery. The clinic sees patients for a variety of conditions including musculoskeletal problems like disc injuries, back and neck pain and headaches in addition to wellness care. With their gentle approach to chiropractic care they are able to serve everyone from infants to the elderly. The doctors work with sports injuries, workers compensation cases and auto injuries. Services include chiropractic adjustments, on-site digital x-rays, rehabilitation and therapies such as class IV laser therapy, massage therapy and their Neural-Flex decompression; a traction-based procedure. From the doctors: “It is so nice to be voted Best Chiropractor for the 16th year in a row. Carlisle and all of Cumberland County have been so good to us. We will continue to do our best to provide a high level of service in a healing atmosphere. Thank you to all of our wonderful patients to whom we have been able to provide non-drug solutions to for more than 27 years.”
Chapel Pointe
Address: 770 S Hanover St., Carlisle
Phone: 717-249-1363
Website: www.ChapelPointe.org
About our business: In 1944, our founder established Chapel Pointe at the same age that some people retire, beginning our tradition of empowering seniors to flourish and live with purpose and peace of mind. Chapel Pointe is a nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in the heart of Carlisle. Beyond the social and maintenance-free lifestyle perks of living at Chapel Pointe, residents gain security for their future through priority access to healthcare and the promise of a safe home regardless of how long their assets last. Our two campuses offer home care through Chapel Pointe at Home, independent living apartments, independent living townhomes at Pointe Place, private personal care studios and suites, memory support, skilled care households with all-private rooms, and rehab services within a secure, faith-based, and family-like environment.
Darrin Rine Builder
Address: 19 Independence Drive, Shippensburg
Phone: 717-729-5392
Website: www.darrinrinebuilders.com
About our business: At Darrin Rine Builders we take pride in our craftsmanship. We have a fantastic team focused on quality. Darrin is a 3rd generation builder, with more than 30 years of experience. We are building in Chambersburg, Shippensburg, Green Castle and throughout the Cumberland Valley. We're also building beach homes in Ocean City, New Jersey. We build our plans or yours. If you have a dream, we can build it. Custom homes are exciting! We can guide you through the design process from beginning to end, while maintaining your budget. We have several developments and many lots to choose from. The Village at Southwood in Shippensburg starting at $174,900; Southwood Crossing Phase III in Shippensburg starting at $255,000; Grand Point Crossing in Chambersburg starting at $344,900; Hamilton Hills in Chambersburg starting at $280,000; Village Green in Chambersburg starting at $349,900; Rolling Hills Phase 5 in Green Castle starting at $279,900; And Rolling Hills Phase 5 in Green Castle starting at $189,900.
Whether you're just dreaming, have a lot of your own or your own plans, don't settle for close to what you want. We can build exactly what you want. We have had the pleasure to build some beautiful homes for wonderful customers. Thank you to all who voted for us. We feel honored.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
Address: 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle
Phone: 717-243-4511
Website: www.HoffmanFH.com
About our business: Thank you Cumberland County! We are honored and humbled by the many years of Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory being voted Best Funeral Home. Being honored by the actual people you serve is incredibly gratifying. We work tirelessly to ensure the highest level of compassion and care to our community we serve and recognition is very rewarding.
We are even more thankful that our community has accepted our new building with open arms. We built the building for you, the community and to have our families appreciate our efforts is the reward.
For 113 years it has been our honor to serve the families of Greater Cumberland County that count on us in their difficult days. We take our commitment to our profession and our community very seriously. Trust is a powerful emotion, and we are very proud that the Greater Cumberland County community trusts Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Darrin Rine Builder
Address: 19 Independence Drive, Shippensburg
Phone: 717-729-5392
Website: www.darrinrinebuilders.com
About our business: At Darrin Rine Builders we take pride in our craftsmanship. We have a fantastic team focused on quality. Darrin is a 3rd generation builder, with more than 30 years of experience. We are building in Chambersburg, Shippensburg, Green Castle and throughout the Cumberland Valley. We're also building beach homes in Ocean City, New Jersey. We build our plans or yours. If you have a dream, we can build it. Custom homes are exciting! We can guide you through the design process from beginning to end, while maintaining your budget. We have several developments and many lots to choose from. The Village at Southwood in Shippensburg starting at $174,900; Southwood Crossing Phase III in Shippensburg starting at $255,000; Grand Point Crossing in Chambersburg starting at $344,900; Hamilton Hills in Chambersburg starting at $280,000; Village Green in Chambersburg starting at $349,900; Rolling Hills Phase 5 in Green Castle starting at $279,900; And Rolling Hills Phase 5 in Green Castle starting at $189,900. Whether you're just dreaming, have a lot of your own or your own plans, don't settle for close to what you want. We can build exactly what you want. We have had the pleasure to build some beautiful homes for wonderful customers. Thank you to all who voted for us. We feel honored.
Farrell Plastic Surgery & Laser Center
Address: 2025 Technology Parkway, Suite 204, Mechanicsburg
Phone: 717-732-9000
Website: www.farrellmd.com
About our business: Farrell Plastic Surgery & Laser Center is a premier practice, offering an extensive array of surgical, non-surgical, laser and cosmetic medicine procedures. Beginning with a comprehensive and unhurried consultation, we encourage patients to ask questions and share their hopes, concerns, and expectations. Treatments are individualized and performed with expertise and a gentle caring technique. Our dedicated physicians and staff work to create an atmosphere where safety, comfort, and professionalism are accomplished. Our patients are our priority. Our dedication to providing superior services, exceptional care, and personalized attention has helped make us the Best of Cumberland County 2021!
Fine Line Auto Body
Address: 1746 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle
Phone: 717-241-2225
Website: www.finelineautobody.info
About our business: Accidents Happen. Fine Line Auto Body provides services with a family mentality in mind. As a customer, you are part of the Fine Line Auto Body Family. And as family, we promise to serve you with honesty and integrity, treat you with the respect you deserve, and sincerely listen to you to understand and provide for your auto body needs. We care about you and will show it by being here for you before, during and after the work is done.
Why us? We are experts in providing convenience, craftsmanship, and most of all – Customer Service. One of the biggest hassles is getting a quote for getting your car repaired after an accident. We strive to reduce that hassle by coming to your home or your work to gather all the information we need to give you a quote. In your time of need, give us a call!
KCA Wealth Management
Address: 3806 Market Street, Suite 1, Camp Hill
Phone: 717-774-7080
Website: www.KCAWealth.com
About our business: For almost three decades, KCA Wealth Management has been helping thousands of families throughout Pennsylvania and beyond account for all-important areas of their financial lives. We are dedicated to developing long-term, trusting relationships to assist with achieving your financial goals. Our holistic planning services encompass investments, life and health insurance, estate planning, tax strategies, Social Security, retirement accounts, property, and casualty insurance, and more. We align our strategies to work cohesively together to create the optimal outcome.
Not only do we have the desire to help our clients achieve their own sense of financial peace of mind, but we are also strong supporters of our local area. KCA makes it a priority to consistently give back and help others in their time of need. Whether it be providing water to residents during an emergency or bringing groceries to the elderly of our community, our goal is and has always been to leave whomever we encounter in a better place.
Thank you for recognizing our commitment to educating the community, to reach their life goals and for voting us one of the Best Financial Advisors in Cumberland County!
Securities offered through Concourse Financial Group Securities, Inc. (CFGS), Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Concourse Financial Group Advisors, a DBA for CFGS, a Registered Investment Advisor. KCA Wealth Management DBA, is independent of CFGS.
Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania
Address: 3399 Trindle Road, Camp Hill
Phone: 717-761-5530
Website: www.OIP.com
About our business: The physicians at the Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania have been taking care of central Pennsylvania patients for 50 years. The group’s nearly 30 physicians across seven locations cover all areas of orthopedic expertise - from preventative services to urgent care, from conservative approaches to surgical interventions. As a physician-owned practice, decisions about care are always made in the exam room between patient and provider - not influenced by decisions in a boardroom. OIP’s primary business objective has always been and continues to be exceptional patient care.
Orrstown Bank
Address: 77 East King Street, Shippensburg
Phone: 1-888-677-7869
Website: www.Orrstown.com
In 1919 in the small town of Orrstown, Pennsylvania, a group of community leaders saw the need to form a bank to meet the financial needs of the town citizens. More than a century later, and with nearly $3 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc., the parent company of Orrstown Bank, is one of the largest independent community banks in the region. With 33 offices throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland, Orrstown Bank is small enough to know you by name yet large enough to provide you with everything you need to achieve your financial goals.
Rustic Tavern
Address: 823 Newville Road, Carlisle
Phone: 717-245-2999
Website: www.rustictavern.com
About our business: Tom, Penny, and the family would like to thank all of our valued customers for your patronage and support as well as the honor of being “Best of Cumberland County”! We have had the pleasure of serving the Carlisle area for almost 20 years! We offer a wide range of choices from the casual meal to the fine dining experience. Our daily specials constantly changes with the season and the creativity of our chef. Visit our site to view our weekly specials!
Rustic Tavern offers a wide variety of menu items utilizing local produce, meats and other products as well as weekly fresh seafood specials. In addition, the Rustic Tavern boasts a wide variety of wines and spirits. There’s something for everyone and we look forward to providing you with a memorable dining experience, and remember "It's all good!"
The Tuckey Companies
Tuckey Mechanical Services, Inc.
Tuckey Metal Fabricators, Inc.
Tuckey Restoration, Inc.
Address: 170 Stover Drive, Carlisle
Phone: 717-249-3733
Website: www. tuckey.com
About our business: Serving Cumberland County since 1968, the Tuckey organization is comprised of three distinct entities: Tuckey Mechanical Services, Inc., Tuckey Metal Fabricators, Inc., and Tuckey Restoration, Inc., each of which is a recognized leader within its industry. Tuckey Mechanical Services provides heating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and ventilation services to local residents and businesses at all hours of the day. Tuckey Metal Fabricators offers custom metal fabrication, precision cutting, welding, and on-site millwright services to commercial and industrial clients throughout the region. Tuckey Restoration’s broad range of services include fire, wind, water, and storm damage restoration, general remodeling, decks, additions, finished basements, mold remediation, and air duct cleaning services. Tuckey’s award-winning team stands ready to serve you at home or at the office 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Verber Family Dentistry
Address: 3920 Market Street, Camp Hill
Phone: 717-737-4337
Website: www.verberdental.com
About our business: Verber Family Dentistry has been long recognized as a provider of the finest cosmetic, implant, and preventive dentistry. The practice has been names the Carlisle Sentinel’s “Best of Cumberland County”, Harrisburg Magazine’s “Simply the Best”, and Central Penn Parent’s “Family Favorite” over several consecutive years.
These awards are a testament to a wonderful team dedicated to making every patient experience extraordinary. The practice has been treating area families for over 4 decades. For the doctors and staff, dentistry is a lot more than seeing patients. It is caring for friends, neighbors, and the community.
Customized treatment plans and smile designs are developed to meet unique needs while comprehensive dentistry is delivered in a manner to maximize comport. The results are beautiful smiles that last based on sound functional principles.
All the doctors in the practice are strong believers in advanced education and learning. They spend time outside of the office speaking, teaching, and studying of educational seminars for practicing dentists and medical professionals.
Quality Care Pharmacy
Address: 1 Sprint Drive, Carlisle
Phone: 717-249-5691
Website: www.qcpharmacy.com
About our business: Quality Care Pharmacy is full service retail pharmacy that offers compounding services. We are conveniently located in Carlisle, PA within close proximity to the Carlisle Regional Medical Center and surrounding medical offices. Quality Care Pharmacy has over 20 years of experience taking care of patients’ pharmaceutical needs in Carlisle, Shippensburg, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Cumberland and Dauphin County. We accept all major insurances including Medicare Part D plans. Stop in and discover some unique gift ideas in our popular gift shop. Quality Care Pharmacy is independently owned and operated and proud to be your hometown pharmacy!