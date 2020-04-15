EXPLORE April 2020 Game commission briefs

The commissioners gave preliminary approval to the measure in January.

A Class 1 e-bike is defined as a two-wheeled bicycle equipped with fully operable pedals and an electric motor of 750 watts (1 horsepower) or less that provides assistance only when the rider is actively pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of 20 mph.

A Class 2 e-bike is defined as a bicycle equipped with fully operable pedals and a throttle-actuated 750-watt motor that ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches 20 mph. The bike can operate without pedaling.

If the change is adopted, Class 1 and Class 2 e-bike riders will be able to ride anywhere on game lands while hunting, trapping or fishing. E-bike use not related to hunting, trapping or fishing will be permitted on any roads normally open to public travel or posted designated routes.

It would be unlawful to possess a loaded firearm while riding or sitting on a e-bike.

The board also adopted a measure that allows ATVs already eligible to be used on state game lands by disabled people to be permitted if they are registered with either the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources or the state Department of Transportation.