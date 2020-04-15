EXPLORE April 2020 Game commission briefs

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners during its quarterly meeting in April approved the 2020-21 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits.
“Today was an exciting day as the board approved Pennsylvania’s 2020-21 hunting and trapping seasons and hunters can start making their plans for the year ahead,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “Our upcoming hunting seasons will include our state’s first-ever Sunday hunting opportunities, another Saturday rifle deer opener and plenty more ways for hunters and trappers to get afield.”
Dual-carry rules for bows, muzzleloaders change
A change approved by the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners during its quarterly meeting in April will allow properly licensed hunters to carry both a bow and muzzleloader afield when an archery deer season overlaps with a muzzleloader bear season. The rule also applies to an archery bear season that overlaps with a muzzleloader deer or bear season.
The commissioners said the change intends to reduce confusion among hunters during overlapping seasons.
“We heard from many hunters this past fall who indicated they desired to have this additional opportunity to carry both a bow and muzzleloader when certain seasons overlap, and we listened,” board president Charlie Fox said. “This should clear up a lot of confusion and will allow for more hunting potential in the upcoming seasons.”
A muzzleloader bear season that overlaps with the October muzzleloader deer season and archery deer season was adopted as part of 2020-21 hunting seasons, so a properly licensed hunter will be able to carry a muzzleloader to hunt bears and antlerless deer, as well as a bow to hunt antlered or antlerless deer.
When the carrying of both muzzleloaders and archery equipment is permitted, hunters must possess valid licenses and tags to use both and are required to follow the fluorescent-orange requirements for the muzzleloader season.
Deer-tagging requirements adjusted
Hunters with multiple deer tags no longer must tag the first deer they harvest before attempting to harvest a second.
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners in April adopted a measure that makes effective statewide the tagging requirements that long have applied in the state’s Special Regulations Areas, where hunters possessing multiple tags may attempt to fill them without first tagging a harvested deer.
The commissioners said lifting the restriction benefits deer hunters with multiple tags, who no longer are forced to pass up opportunities to kill additional deer.
Commissioner Brian Hoover, whose district is in southeastern Pennsylvania, and Commissioner Dennis Fredericks, whose district is in southwestern Pennsylvania, said the tagging restriction has been lifted in the state’s Special Regulations Areas for years and has resulted in no apparent problems.
The proposal passed by a 6-2 vote with Commissioners Michael Mitrick and Charlie Fox voting no.
Mentored programs altered
Initially open only to youths under 12, Pennsylvania’s mentored hunting program has expanded incrementally in recent years to offer opportunities to unlicensed hunters of all ages.
Because the program is a tool to recruit new hunters, it only made sense to open it to everybody.
But phasing in program eligibility for hunters of different ages brought about a mix of different rules that many found confusing to follow, potentially undermining the goal of hunter recruitment.
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners at its quarterly meeting adopted new standards that simplify the program and make it more uniform for hunters of all ages.
First, mentored hunters of all ages are eligible to hunt the same species. This expands opportunities in each age class and eliminates confusion about which species different-aged hunters may hunt.
Second, while mentored hunters under the age of 7 will continue to be issued permits that do not contain deer or turkey harvest tags, meaning the deer and turkey tags they use will continue to be provided through transfer from their adult mentors, mentored hunters of all other ages will be issued their own tags.
And finally, mentored hunters ages 7 and older now can apply for their own antlerless deer licenses and Deer Management Assistance Program permits, as well as migratory bird licenses and pheasant permits.
With the changes, all mentored hunters may hunt the following species: rabbit, snowshoe hare, ruffed grouse, mourning doves, bobwhite quail, pheasants, crows, squirrels, porcupines, woodchucks, coyotes, deer and wild turkeys.
Safety requirements that prohibit mentored hunters under 17 from carrying a firearm while moving, limit mentors to accompanying one youngster at a time, and require the mentor and mentored hunter under 17 to possess no more than one sporting arm between them remain unchanged.
E-bikes on game lands tabled
A final vote on a proposal to allow state game lands users to ride Class 1 and Class 2 electric bicycles in the same manner they can ride traditional bicycles has been tabled by the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners.
Commissioner Tim Layton said the fine detail of language within the proposal makes it too complex to consider for approval at an online meeting, and suggested it be brought back to the commissioners’ next meeting, scheduled for July 25-26 at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters.
The board voted unanimously to table its final vote.
The commissioners gave preliminary approval to the measure in January.
A Class 1 e-bike is defined as a two-wheeled bicycle equipped with fully operable pedals and an electric motor of 750 watts (1 horsepower) or less that provides assistance only when the rider is actively pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of 20 mph.
A Class 2 e-bike is defined as a bicycle equipped with fully operable pedals and a throttle-actuated 750-watt motor that ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches 20 mph. The bike can operate without pedaling.
If the change is adopted, Class 1 and Class 2 e-bike riders will be able to ride anywhere on game lands while hunting, trapping or fishing. E-bike use not related to hunting, trapping or fishing will be permitted on any roads normally open to public travel or posted designated routes.
It would be unlawful to possess a loaded firearm while riding or sitting on a e-bike.
The board also adopted a measure that allows ATVs already eligible to be used on state game lands by disabled people to be permitted if they are registered with either the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources or the state Department of Transportation.
Prior regulation required eligible ATVs used on game lands to be registered with Conservation and Natural Resources. But since ATVs can’t be dual-registered, those registered with PennDOT couldn’t lawfully be used on game lands, even if they otherwise were eligible.
The change benefits those ATV users who already have registered their ATVs for use as mobility devices with PennDOT.
New muzzleloaders voted down
The Board of Game Commissioners in April voted down proposed regulations that would have allowed muzzleloading firearms, in seasons other than the flintlock deer season, to use a breech-loaded cartridge of loose or pelletized black powder or black-powder substitute loaded from the muzzle.
The measure was voted down 7-1, with Commissioner Brian Hoover voting to approve.
The commissioners who voted the proposal down said technological innovations aren’t always a good fit in muzzleloader hunting, which is steeped in tradition, and adopting new technology should be carefully considered.
Orange requirements might be extended
The Board of Game Commissioners in April voted preliminarily to amend regulations to require hikers and other nonhunters wear at least 250 square inches of fluorescent-orange clothing on the head, chest and back combined, visible from 360 degrees, when visiting state game lands at any time during the height of the fall hunting seasons, from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.
The proposal requires adoption at the July meeting.
700-plus acres donated to game lands
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners in April approved a host of land acquisitions that will add more than 700 acres to state game lands.
The largest and most-critical acquisition comes in the addition of 392 acres that will connect State Game Lands 46 and 156 in Elizabeth Township, Lancaster County. The land is being exchanged in part for a 9.36-acre Game Commission property in Brady Township, Huntingdon County, that includes Huntingdon Area School District’s vacant 27,000-square-foot Brady Henderson Elementary School, which the agency purchased in 2014, intending to renovate the school to serve as the agency’s Southcentral Region Office.
Ken and Christa Boone of Alabaster House offered to participate in a land exchange to acquire the school and its grounds for the appraised value of $200,000. The commission is providing an additional $241,679 lump-sum to be paid with other cost-sharing funds from third-party commitments for compensation of habitat and recreational losses occurring on game lands from previously approved projects.
The former school and its grounds became available for exchange after the Game Commission determined not to relocate the Southcentral Region Office.
The following land transactions also were approved:
• A donation of 222 acres adjoining State Game Lands 42 in Jenner Township, Somerset County, from Marion Leonard on behalf of Leonard’s Land Preservation LLC.
• The purchase of about 81 acres adjoining State Game Lands 55 in North Centre Township, Columbia County, from Press Enterprise Inc. for a lump-sum option price of $80,000 to be paid with funds from the Game Fund.
• A donation of 6 acres adjoining State Game Lands 156 in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County, from Patricia E. Krall.
2021 turkey season changes finalized
Board OKs turkey seasons for 2020, 21
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners in April adopted fall turkey seasons for 2020 and spring gobbler dates for 2021.
All recommendations on fall turkey season length are made in accordance with guidelines in the Game Commission’s Wild Turkey Management Plan.
The fall season in WMUs 1A, 2A, 4A, 4B, 4D and 4E will be from Oct. 31-Nov. 14, with no Thanksgiving season.
In WMU 1B, the season would remain one week (Oct. 31-Nov. 7), with no Thanksgiving season.
In WMU 2B (shotgun and bow only) and WMU 2C, the season would run Oct. 31-Nov. 20 and Nov. 25-27.
In WMUs 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D and 4C, the season would be Oct. 31-Nov. 14 and Nov. 25-27.
In WMU 5A, the season would be from Nov. 5-7.
In WMU 5B, the season would be from Nov. 3-5.
And in WMUs 5C and 5D, the fall season would remain closed.
For the 2021 spring gobbler season, which will run from May 1-31, the board continued with legal hunting hours to reflect the following: from May 1-May 15, legal shooting hours will be one-half hour before sunrise until noon; and from May 17-31, hunters may hunt all day, from one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.
The one-day Spring Gobbler Youth Hunt will be held on April 24, 2021, which will run from one-half hour before sunrise until noon. All junior license holders and Mentored Youth Hunting Program permit holders can participate in this special half-day hunt, as well as the other spring season dates.
2020-21 seasons and bag limits
SQUIRRELS, Red, Gray, Black and Fox (Combined): Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license, and mentored youths – Sept. 12-26 (6 daily, 18 in possession limit after first day).
SQUIRRELS, Red, Gray, Black and Fox (Combined): Sept. 12-Nov. 27; Dec. 14-24 and Dec. 26-Feb. 27 (6 daily, 18 possession).
RUFFED GROUSE: Oct. 17–Nov. 27 and Dec. 14-24 (2 daily, 6 possession).
RABBIT (Cottontail) Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license: Oct. 3-Oct. 17 (4 daily, 12 possession).
RABBIT (Cottontail): Oct. 17-Nov. 27, Dec. 14-24 and Dec. 26-Feb. 27 (4 daily, 12 possession).
PHEASANT: Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license – Oct. 10-17 (2 daily, 6 in possession). Male and female pheasants may be taken in all WMUs. There is no open season for taking pheasants in Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas, except within the Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area, as authorized by executive order.
PHEASANT: Oct. 24-Nov. 27, Dec. 14-24 and Dec. 26-Feb. 27 (2 daily, 6 in possession). Male and female pheasants may be taken in all WMUs. There is no open season for taking pheasants in Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas, except within the Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area, as authorized by executive order.
BOBWHITE QUAIL: Oct. 17-Nov. 27, Dec. 14-24 and Dec. 26-Feb. 27 (8 daily, 24 possession).
HARES (SNOWSHOE RABBITS) OR VARYING HARES: Dec. 26-Jan. 1, in all WMUs (1 daily, 3 possession).
WOODCHUCKS (GROUNDHOGS): No closed season, except on Sundays and during the regular firearms deer seasons. No limit.
CROWS: July 3-April 11, 2021, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only. No limit.
STARLINGS AND ENGLISH SPARROWS: No closed season, except during the antlered and antlerless deer season. No limit.
WILD TURKEY (Male or Female): WMUs 1A, 2A, 4A, 4B, 4D and 4E – Oct. 31-Nov. 14; WMU 1B – Oct. 31-Nov. 7; WMU 2B (Shotgun and bow and arrow only) and WMU 2C – Oct. 31-Nov. 20 and Nov. 25-27; WMUs 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D and 4C– Oct. 31-Nov. 14 and Nov. 25-27; WMU 5A – Nov. 5-7; WMU 5B – Nov. 3-5; WMUs 5C and 5D – CLOSED TO FALL TURKEY HUNTING.
SPRING GOBBLER (Bearded bird only): Special season for eligible junior hunters, with required license, and mentored youth – April 24, 2021. Only 1 spring gobbler may be taken during this hunt.
SPRING GOBBLER (Bearded bird only): May 1-May 31, 2021. Daily limit 1, season limit 2. (Second spring gobbler may be only taken by persons who possess a valid special wild turkey license.) From May 1-15, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until noon; from May 17-31, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.
BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D): Sept. 19-Nov. 27. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (WMU 5B): Oct. 3-Nov. 14. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (Statewide): Oct. 17-Nov. 7. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, MUZZLELOADER (Statewide): Oct. 17-24. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, SPECIAL FIREARMS (Statewide): Oct. 22-24, Junior and Senior License Holders, Disabled Person Permit (to use a vehicle) Holders, and Pennsylvania residents serving on active duty in U.S. Armed Services only. Also included are persons who have reached or will reach their 65th birthday in the year of the application for a license and hold a valid adult license, or qualify for license and fee exemptions under section 2706. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR (Statewide): Nov. 21; Sunday, Nov. 22; and Nov. 23-24. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR (WMUs 1B, 2C, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 5A): Nov. 30-Dec. 5. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR (WMUs 2B, 5B, 5C and 5D): Nov. 30-Dec. 12. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
ELK, ARCHERY: Sept. 12-26.
ELK (Antlered or Antlerless): Nov. 2-7. Only one elk may be taken during the license year.
ELK, LATE (Antlerless only): Jan. 2-9, 2021
DEER, ARCHERY (Antlered and Antlerless) WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D: Sept. 19-Nov. 14; Sunday, Nov. 15; Nov. 16-27 and Dec. 26-Jan. 23, 2021. One antlered deer per hunting license year. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license or permit.
DEER, ARCHERY (Antlered and Antlerless) Statewide: Oct. 3-Nov. 14; Sunday, Nov. 15; Nov. 16-20 and Dec. 26-Jan. 18, 2021. One antlered deer per hunting license year. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license or permit.
DEER REGULAR FIREARMS (Antlered only) WMUS 1A, 1B, 2A, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4C, 4E and 5B: Nov. 28; Sunday, Nov. 29; Nov. 30-Dec. 4. One antlered deer per hunting license year. (Holders of valid DMAP antlerless deer permits may harvest antlerless deer on DMAP properties during this period.)
DEER REGULAR FIREARMS (Antlered and Antlerless) WMUS 1A, 1B, 2A, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4C, 4E and 5B: Dec. 5-12. One antlered deer per hunting license year. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER REGULAR FIREARMS (Antlered and Antlerless) WMUs 2B, 2C, 2D,2E, 4A, 4B, 4D, 5A, 5C and 5D: Nov. 28; Sunday, Nov. 29; Nov. 30-Dec. 12. One antlered deer per hunting license year. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS SPECIAL FIREARMS (Statewide): Oct. 22-24. Junior and Senior License Holders, Mentored Youth Permit Holders, Disabled Person Permit (to use a vehicle) Holders, and Pennsylvania residents serving on active duty in U.S. Armed Services only, with required antlerless license or permit. Also included are persons who have reached or will reach their 65th birthday in the year of the application for a license and hold a valid adult license, or qualify for license and fee exemptions under section 2706. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license or permit.
DEER, ANTLERLESS MUZZLELOADER (Statewide): Oct. 17-24. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license or permit.
DEER, ANTLERED OR ANTLERLESS FLINTLOCK (Statewide): Dec. 26-Jan. 18, 2021. One antlered deer per hunting license year, or one antlerless deer and an additional antlerless deer with each required antlerless license or permit.
DEER, ANTLERED OR ANTLERLESS FLINTLOCK (WMUs 2B, 5C, 5D): Dec. 26-Jan. 23, 2021. One antlered deer per hunting license year, or one antlerless deer and an additional antlerless deer with each required antlerless license or permit.
DEER, ANTLERLESS EXTENDED REGULAR FIREARMS: (Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties): Dec. 26-Jan. 23. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license or permit.
DEER, ANTLERLESS (Military Bases): Hunting permitted on days established by the U.S. Department of the Army at Letterkenny Army Depot, Franklin County; New Cumberland Army Depot, York County; and Fort Detrick, Raven Rock Site, Adams County. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license or permit.
FINAL 2020-21 FURBEARER HUNTING SEASONS
COYOTES: No closed season. Unlimited. Outside of any big game season (deer, bear, elk and turkey), coyotes may be taken with a hunting license or a furtaker license, and without wearing orange. During any big game season, coyotes may be taken while lawfully hunting big game or with a furtaker license.
RACCOONS and FOXES: Oct. 24-Feb. 20, unlimited.
OPOSSUM, STRIPED SKUNKS and WEASELS: No closed season, except Sundays. No limits.
BOBCAT (WMUs 2A, 2B, 2C, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D and 4E): Jan. 9-Feb. 3. One bobcat per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.
PORCUPINES: Oct. 10-Jan. 30, 2021. (3 daily, season limit of 10).
FINAL 2020-21 TRAPPING SEASONS
MINKS and MUSKRATS: Nov. 21-Jan. 10. Unlimited.
COYOTES, FOXES, OPOSSUMS, RACCOONS, STRIPED SKUNKS and WEASELS: Oct. 25-Feb. 21. No limit.
COYOTES and FOXES, CABLE RESTRAINTS (Statewide): Dec. 26-Feb. 21. No limit. Participants must pass cable restraint certification course.
BEAVERS (Statewide): Dec. 19-March 31 (Limits vary depending on WMU).
BOBCATS (WMUs 2A, 2B 2C, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D and 4E): Dec. 19-Jan. 10.
One bobcat per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.
FISHERS (WMUs 1B, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D and 4E): Dec. 19-Jan. 3. One fisher per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.
RIVER OTTERS (WMUs 1A, 1B, 2F, 3C and 3D): Feb. 13-20, 2021. One river otter per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.
FINAL 2020-21 FALCONRY SEASONS
SQUIRRELS (combined) Sept. 1-March 31, 2021 (6 daily, 18 possession)
BOBWHITE QUAIL Sept. 1-March 31, 2021 (8 daily, 24 possession)
RUFFED GROUSE Sept. 1-March 31, 2021 (2 daily, 6 possession)
COTTONTAIL RABBITS Sept. 1-March 31, 2021 (4 daily, 12 possession)
SNOWSHOE OR VARYING HARES Sept. 1-March 31, 2021 (1 daily, 3 possession)
RINGNECK PHEASANTS (Male or Female combined): Sept. 1-March 31, 2021 (2 daily, 6 possession)
No open season on other wild birds or mammals.
Waterfowl and Migratory Game Bird seasons to be established in accordance with federal regulations at a later date.
