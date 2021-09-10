9/11 memories: "When I saw the second attack, my heart was now in my throat"

I was employed at the Navy Supply Information Systems at Mechanicsburg on the morning of 9/11. Being one of several employees attending training, we were informed by the instructor that we must return to our individual offices. The commanding officer then informed us that the post was under lockdown.

Living in Carlisle and working in Mechanicsburg, my thoughts went to the safety of my family and friends in Carlisle.

All televisions were tuned in on the attack, showing it repeatedly. Each showing brought additional anxiety and sadness along with questions. Why? Who? Those sentiments were felt throughout the office.

Then came the second attack — the Pentagon. My son was an officer in the U.S. Army assigned to Fort Meade. There were occasions when his job required him to work at the Pentagon. When I saw the second attack, my heart was now in my throat.

My daughter-in-law finally answered the phone after many attempts. She informed me that he did not go to the Pentagon that day and was at his office at Fort Meade. I was thankful that he was at Fort Meade, but that did not lessen my anxiety or grief for all the families who had to deal with casualties.