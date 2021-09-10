9/11 memories: “What kind of world will she inherit?”

On Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001, I was seated in a morning chapel service alongside students when our campus pastor announced that a plane had crashed into one of the twin towers. We immediately prayed for all those affected and continued the service. Thirty minutes later, the pastor announced the second plane crash into the remaining tower and the crowd responded with audible gasps and murmurings. Once again we prayed.

Throughout the day, additional attacks unfolded. Our campus (I was the provost) moved into action — checking on the safety of students who were doing internships in New York City and Washington, D.C., helping students and employees who were trying to contact loved ones in these cities, and communicating to students not to leave campus.

I sent a message to faculty requesting that they continue to hold classes so that students had a place to be with mentors in the midst of unfolding fear and confusion.

By late afternoon, I left campus to pick up my 9-year-old daughter from school where the administration had decided not to inform the children about the attack. My husband was in California on a business trip and I knew Brooke would be worried about her papa because he was scheduled to fly home that day. I remember tightly hugging her as soon as she appeared at the door while thinking, “What kind of world will she inherit?”