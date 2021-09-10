9/11 memories: "The world changed today"

At the time I was a professor of Marine Engineering at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point. Remember it was a beautiful day driving in to work, sunshine, clear. On the bridge to Long Island could see all over the city. Got to work, followed the normal routine and prepared for the day.

I went to my first period class that started just before eight, returned maybe 10 minutes to 9. My radio was playing static instead of the classical music station it was tuned to. Turned the dial, and got nothing until I came across a Spanish station from Newark. The announcer was speaking so fast I couldn’t understand anything he was saying but picked up on “jet plane” and “World Trade Center.”

Called for my colleague across the hall and ran up to the roof of our building, which has a panoramic view of the New York skyline. First view was the smoke from the upper floors of the first tower (about 15 miles away). Maybe three or four minutes later there was a fireball from the other tower when the second plane hit. By now lots of other faculty and midshipmen were up on the roof staring at the towers. It was eerily silent. I went back to my office to start calling friends in Washington at the Department of Transportation.