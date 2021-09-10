9/11 memories: "The impact had obliterated everything"

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was serving in the administration of Gov. Tom Ridge, who of course was later called to Washington, D.C., to helm the Department of Homeland Security. I recall being contacted by the governor’s office and told that there was an unaccounted for airliner over Pennsylvania, and there was rampant speculation about possible targets.

That, of course, was Flight 93, which ultimately crashed in Shanksville. A couple days after 9/11 I spoke to Gov. Ridge, who visited Shanksville on the afternoon of the crash. He told me that he had steeled himself to view the carnage as he flew to the site in a military helicopter. But when he arrived, there was nothing but a smoldering crater — no plane parts, no bodies, nothing. The impact had obliterated everything.

That stark vision sticks in my mind to this day as emblematic of the horror we all felt.

John E. Jones III

Interim president at Dickinson College

