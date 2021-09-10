9/11 memories: "Our generation's Pearl Harbor"

On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, I stopped by my business office early and then headed to my office at the courthouse.

A few minutes after 9 a.m., my cellphone rang. It was my wife Karen.

It was unusual for her to call me at that time of day. She shared that the news had just reported that a plane had crashed into a tower of the World Trade Center. It was not reported on the station she was watching what type of plane it was. I recall thinking that it must have been an accident involving a private plane.

Shortly thereafter our chief clerk, John Ward, came to my office to report that two commercial airliners had crashed into both towers. We both concurred that these were intentional acts. We immediately went to the county's Emergency Operations Center, which was located at the time in the prison.

We were soon joined by Commissioners Nancy Besch and Earl Keller.