9/11 memories: "Our generation's Pearl Harbor"

On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, I stopped by my business office early and then headed to my office at the courthouse.
A few minutes after 9 a.m., my cellphone rang. It was my wife Karen.
It was unusual for her to call me at that time of day. She shared that the news had just reported that a plane had crashed into a tower of the World Trade Center. It was not reported on the station she was watching what type of plane it was. I recall thinking that it must have been an accident involving a private plane.
Shortly thereafter our chief clerk, John Ward, came to my office to report that two commercial airliners had crashed into both towers. We both concurred that these were intentional acts. We immediately went to the county's Emergency Operations Center, which was located at the time in the prison.
We were soon joined by Commissioners Nancy Besch and Earl Keller.
We activated emergency plans and remained in continuous contact with federal, state and local officials. Of particular concern, especially after a third airliner crashed into the Pentagon, was the security of Carlisle Barracks. Many people do not realize that the operations of much of the Army can be directed and coordinated through the substantial data and communication facilities at Carlisle Barracks. In the event of an attack on that facility the county would have a significant role in coordinating emergency response.
As I had time I gazed at the television screen. I noted the black smoke rising from the towers at an angle into the sky. I specifically recall thinking how it reminded me of the news footage of smoke rising from the burning ships in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. My thought was this will be our generation's Pearl Harbor.
Rick Rovegno is a former Cumberland County Commissioner and owns and operates Rovegno’s of Carlisle, Rovegno Properties and Rovegno Real Estate Partners.