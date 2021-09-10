9/11 memories: "Moments of silence"

Hard to believe that 20 years have passed since that time. I recall then-Superintendent Gerald Fowler bringing the administrative team together to talk through the events of 9/11 and how it could be used as a learning experience for students.

I was the assistant superintendent for secondary education, so I do recall a series of public address announcements at the schools that included moments of silence for the many victims lost that day. I remember that we worked through our Social Studies Department to understand the current events of the days following not only in the U.S. but across the world. I know we worked with the Army War College to be cognizant of the many families that may have lost family or friends in the attack on the Pentagon. The War College was also a great resource as time passed providing speakers and materials to our classrooms.

Another area that we made sure to be aware of was the emotional toil that it could take on our younger students, particularly if they were watching the television and no one was helping them process what they were viewing. The counseling staff put together resources for parents/guardians to use in speaking with their children. Counselors were also available to assist students during the school day that needed support in the days following the attacks.