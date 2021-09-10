9/11 memories: "I'm going to be stuck here for a while. A plane just flew into the Pentagon."

Sept. 11, 2001, started off as a pretty normal Tuesday morning. I had completed my work start-of-day routine checking up on my drivers and their loads for Schneider National trucking in Carlisle and phone calls were rolling in like normal.
My mind was wandering to thoughts of the upcoming weekend. I planned to take my girlfriend to Atlantic City and propose on an anniversary trip to the location where we first started dating. I soon received a call from one of my driver's saying he and everyone else were completely stopped on the George Washington Bridge and folks were getting out of their cars and looking toward the NYC skyline where one of the twin towers appeared to be on fire in the distance.
I shared that news with some of my teammates in the office and one of them who was not on the phone ran out to the cafeteria to check the news on CNN, which we often had playing for folks gathered there. They quickly returned with news that a plane had flown into one of the towers. My initial thoughts were that it was an accident by a plane flying into or out of one of the NYC airports. Folks kept cycling through the cafeteria with updates. Soon reports were coming in that it might have been intentional. Then the second plane flew into the other tower and the news quickly started to change from reports of an accident to something else.
The video footage of the burning towers on TV is something that is etched into my memory. I was a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy on Long Island and had once performed a color guard ceremony carrying the Pennsylvania flag in one of the towers. I had been on several cruises on our training ship, the M/V Kings Pointer, near the towers in the mid-90s. I had attended firefighting school on Long Island and in New Jersey where all the NYC firefighters are trained. It did not occur to me at that moment how their lives even more so than the rest of ours were going to change forever in the coming hours and days.
I continued to receive calls from my drivers that were caught in the gridlock that was resulting in the NYC metro area. I then received a call from Tom Kopp, one of my more experienced drivers who was delivering a load right next to the Pentagon. I remember his exact words, "I'm going to be stuck here for a while. A plane just flew into the Pentagon." This was the moment when everyone in the office knew and understood that we were definitely under attack.
Several of us were Reservists and began to openly speak about the likelihood of going to war. I remember being distracted at work through the rest of that day as I continued to try to gather as much information as possible between phone calls from my drivers and customers. I remember the TV and CNN being the gathering point for most of that information as getting news from the internet just wasn't really a thing at that time. I remember revisiting one of those firefighting schools after 9/11 to learn that most of my previous instructors were killed that day, and the survivors were visibly affected and scarred.
The images of the fire fighters raising the flag, the tidal wave of dust and the burning towers as they collapsed are etched into my memory. I remember being proud to be an American as New Yorkers rallied to help each other that day and thereafter instead of falling into chaos. I remember our politicians and country unifying like I had never seen before as a result of the attacks.
My girlfriend and I, after much contemplating on whether a trip to Atlantic City only days after the attacks made sense, decided to make the trip as we both needed a pick-me-up. I proposed, she said yes, and we are still happily married.
I am still proud to be an American and wish the lessons of rallying together after 9/11 would have played out in New Orleans after Katrina and in locations such as Portland more recently. The divisiveness of our society today concerns me, so I find myself looking back 20 years to a time when New Yorkers, our nation, even much of the world rallied together in the aftermath of possibly the most significant event of my lifetime, hopeful that we can achieve that unity again when necessary.
Jeff Derr
Mechanicsburg, retired LCDR USNR.