9/11 memories: "I'm going to be stuck here for a while. A plane just flew into the Pentagon."

Sept. 11, 2001, started off as a pretty normal Tuesday morning. I had completed my work start-of-day routine checking up on my drivers and their loads for Schneider National trucking in Carlisle and phone calls were rolling in like normal.

My mind was wandering to thoughts of the upcoming weekend. I planned to take my girlfriend to Atlantic City and propose on an anniversary trip to the location where we first started dating. I soon received a call from one of my driver's saying he and everyone else were completely stopped on the George Washington Bridge and folks were getting out of their cars and looking toward the NYC skyline where one of the twin towers appeared to be on fire in the distance.

I shared that news with some of my teammates in the office and one of them who was not on the phone ran out to the cafeteria to check the news on CNN, which we often had playing for folks gathered there. They quickly returned with news that a plane had flown into one of the towers. My initial thoughts were that it was an accident by a plane flying into or out of one of the NYC airports. Folks kept cycling through the cafeteria with updates. Soon reports were coming in that it might have been intentional. Then the second plane flew into the other tower and the news quickly started to change from reports of an accident to something else.