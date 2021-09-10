9/11 memories: "I made the decision to become a firefighter after those attacks"

I was in 10th grade on 9/11 at Carlisle High School. More specifically, I was in Driver's Ed, second period, in the Swartz building, watching a safety video at the time the planes hit.
It was a sunny, crisp Tuesday and the Fowler Building was being constructed at the time. Students would have to walk outside along West Penn Street to get to what is now known as the McGowan building. Third period for me was math in McGowan, so it was during this walk that my friend Jon Bert first told me a plane crashed into the towers in NYC.
At first I had thought it was an accident. No more information was shared during math, but in my next period I finally got access to radio broadcasts detailing the tragedy that was unfolding. Then, in subsequent periods, teachers had the national broadcasts (which were being simulcast on every single U.S. channel) of the full scale of the attack. I remember all activities being canceled at Carlisle, and I was glued to coverage from ground zero when I got home.
9/11 left a real lasting impression on me that developed into my career now. I made the decision to become a firefighter after those attacks. My cousin had become one in New Jersey and I remember being concerned that, because the towers were visible across the river, he would have been there, too. I remember worrying about military friends at school, making sure their families were safe from the Pentagon attack, especially those who had just moved away.
From then on, in my locker I had a radio tuned to a news station that I was prepared to switch on in case of another attack. The struggle for emergency, verified information really bothered me. I think it played into my desire to be a public information officer here locally. The events of that day certainly set my life on it's present trajectory, I just wish it could have happened under better circumstances.
Nathan A. Harig
Assistant Chief for Administration at Cumberland Goodwill EMS