9/11 memories: "Evil had come out of a clear blue sky"

Terrorists had attacked the World Trade Center — or so I’d been told — and I was praying in the church library with a woman I had just met. Cynthia. One of our preschool moms. Earlier on that unbelievably clear blue morning, her husband had left for work on the 84th floor of Tower 2, and she had just heard the news. She was looking for her daughter. She was looking for hope.

Instead, she got platitudes. They were all I had to give. Incapable of believing that such an unimaginable tragedy had struck, I told her that her husband would surely be OK.

When Cynthia and her daughter left, my television at home finally confirmed everything that I dared not believe: Evil had come out of a clear blue sky.

I had always assumed the best of people and life. I learned on 9/11 that people of faith must believe as much in the reality of evil as in the reality of God.

Two years later Cynthia remarried. Months after that, I baptized her new baby girl. That child, born of pain, grief and hope, is starting college this fall with other students who have no idea how the world changed on Sept. 11. This is the only world they have ever known — a world where the unthinkable isn’t just thinkable, it happens, with shocking regularity.

Jeff Gibelius was the pastor of Pluckemin Presbyterian Church, New Jersey, on Sept. 11, 2001. He became pastor of Second Presbyterian Church, Carlisle, in 2007.

