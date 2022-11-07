What's the Buzz?: Practicing gratitude: More important than ever

With the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, many of us focus on reviving the practice of gratitude. Establishing a grateful mind set sounds easy in theory, but it is more difficult to put into practice.

No matter your age or situation, some days are just harder than others. While the stressors may be different for each of us, they all have a similar impact on our well-being. Stress over time can lead to a range of physical and mental health problems. With chronic unresolved stress, we run the risk of a diminished quality of life and even shorten our life span.

The past few years have been challenging for everyone. The pandemic, inflation, climate change, war and political divisions lay over the top of day-to-day challenges of living in our modern world. It’s been especially hard for our children whose bodies and brains are more susceptible to the ravages of ongoing stress. We want our young people to have hope for the future, but how easy is it to have goals and dreams when the world seems to be fracturing around them?

The most recent PAYS survey for Pennsylvania, in 2021, demonstrates the toll on our youth. More than three in 10 middle school and four in 10 high school students report feeling sad or depressed most days in the past 12 months. Similar numbers report that they think “I am no good at all.” Not surprisingly, 16% have seriously considered suicide.

At the individual and family level, we may feel helpless to effect change, but we can be powerful in our lives and in the lives of our loved ones by starting with something as simple as gratitude. Imagine thedifference in your day if you choose to view the situations you encounter, even the difficult ones, through a positive and grateful lens. Imagine how your changed perspective can influence those around us—family, friends and co-workers. Aren’t we all drawn to the person who radiates sunshine rather than doom and gloom?

In our families, perhaps we start our meals with a round of compliments or sharing what we’re grateful for that day. What about reaching out to that co-worker with a word of thanks or appreciation? Maybe you perform small acts of kindness for your neighbors and even strangers.

While it is naive to think all our problems can be solved with a smile and a kind word, it can make going though our day a more pleasant and positive experience. With renewed energy and purpose, we are more likely to access those helping mechanisms that can impact the bigger issues in our life.

There are people and organizations in our community who can help. For instance, my office provides a range of substance use services for individuals and families from prevention up to accessing treatment. We offer youth and family programs in the school and community. Our department is part of a larger network of offices serving Cumberland County. We practice a one door philosophy, and if the first call you make is not to the right person, we can direct you to the person who can.

We can be reached by calling 717-240-6300 or emailing cumbperrydanda@cumberlandcountypa.gov.