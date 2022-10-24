What's the Buzz?: Opening the discussion on mental health

During the month of October, we recognize World Mental Health Day (WMHD), which seeks to raise awareness of mental health issues across the globe.

WMHD started in 1992 as an initiative by the World Federation for Mental Health. This year’s theme is “Make mental health for all a global priority.”

Mental health issues can affect any one of us, which can then impact our loved ones and others with whom we associate. Unfortunately, stigma persists around discussing mental health, preventing many from accessing help. World Mental Health Day is a reminder to start conversations about mental health with our friends and families and bring care to those in need.

The stigma behind mental health has been around for centuries, especially in some cultures where discussing mental health is viewed as taboo. This stigma can prompt discrimination, as others may view those who self-disclose or suffer from mental illness as “weak” or even dangerous. This prevents those in need from sharing their concerns and gaining the help they need.

Eliminating this cultural and self-stigma behind mental illness will prompt others to discuss their mental health, without hiding from judgment. One step toward addressing stigma is for all of us to be open to a person we trust about our well-being.

During the pandemic, there was a rise in mental health issues because of isolation, health concerns and economic impact. Accessing proper care was also difficult for many, which intensified the issue.

Now as we recover from the pandemic, it is essential that we address our own mental health and of those around us. Discussing mental health with young people, like myself, helps to reduce stigma and encourages my peers to seek help early on. Adults being educated on the topic also allows parents and mentors to recognize early signs of mental illness in youth and when to step in to help.

I am choosing to be part of the conversation too by joining the Youth Advisory Board – a youth leadership program coordinated through Cumberland County. One of our focus areas this year will be learning to manage our own mental health and ways to help our peers who may be struggling.

If you’re looking for a confidential and trusted resource, students, parents, teachers and community members can make a referral to their school’s Student Assistance Program (SAP). SAP teams are in every public middle and high school in Pennsylvania and are expanding into some elementary schools and private schools. Contact your local school for more information.

I believe that increasing awareness about the importance of mental health is essential to addressing the overall health of our community. Any one of us can initiate the discussion. It can be as simple as asking “Are you okay?” and really listening to the answer.

