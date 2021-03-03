Pennsylvania teachers, school staff to get 1-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Wolf's announcement comes less than a day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. should have enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and that states should make it a priority to vaccinate teachers in March to hasten school reopenings.

Statewide, Department of Education data shows about 121,000 public school and charter school teachers, plus another 100,000 full- and part-time support staff, as of last year.

In Philadelphia, which gets vaccine shipments directly from the federal government, city officials expect to receive 13,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, with no additional doses for at least three weeks after.

The city plans to give the one-shot vaccine to providers that can administer them to people who are hard to reach or have a hard time returning for a second dose, such as people who are homebound or are homeless.

As of last month, about 450 of the state's 500 school districts were offering at least some brick-and-mortar instruction, according to state data. About 1.3 million students are in those districts, while 440,000 students are in districts where instruction is strictly virtual.