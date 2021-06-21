Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why does my low back hurt when standing and walking?

There are several reasons why you may feel low back pain when standing and walking, which may cause you to limp and keep you from climbing stairs or performing your job and/or activities you need or want to do.

One of the more common causes of low back pain that is present with standing and walking is related to the bones of the pelvis being out of alignment.

The pelvic bones are connected to the spine, so when they are out of alignment, this affects the muscles around the hips and lower back. These muscles, when the pelvis is out of alignment, are shortened on one side of your body and over-stretched on the other side. This can lead to muscle spasm and a sharp stabbing pain that keeps you from standing up straight or to have back pain with each step you take.

Treatment for this condition requires the pelvic alignment to be corrected by a physical therapist. In addition, the physical therapist will need to instruct you in proper stretching and strengthening exercises for your legs and core area in order to resolve your symptoms.