Ask Your Physical Therapist: Can a knee brace keep me from having a knee replacement?

If you're wondering whether a knee brace can keep you from having a knee replacement, the answer is yes - if it is a specific type of brace.

Certainly there are times when the use of a brace alone is not enough to help you avoid having a knee replacement, but many times it can be, especially when used in conjunction with physical therapy.

Have one or both of your knees been hurting for some time now? Do you have knee pain with every step you take, sometimes causing you to limp? Does your knee pain affect your ability to climb up or down stairs? Are your painful knees keeping you from your favorite activities? Does your knee pain limit your ability to play with your children or grandchildren?

Are you bow-legged or knock-kneed?

If this sounds like the reality you’ve been facing lately, there is a way to resolve your knee pain and get back to the activities you love without surgery, medication or injections.

Knee arthritis is usually the cause of your knee pain as you age and is usually located either on the inside or outside of your knee. The pain on the inside or outside of your knee is because there is too much pressure or compression at the joint in the area you are having pain.