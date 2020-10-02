Gov. Wolf seeks commission to rein in health care spending

It was unveiled Friday as part of a health care plan that Wolf said would “make health care more affordable, will hold health care corporations accountable and will tackle health inequities resulting from systemic racism.”

He said it would not establish price controls.

“This is absolutely not a cap. It’s really an attempt to persuade health care systems to be more transparent in terms of the decisions they’re making as to their health care costs,” Wolf said.

The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania said it was reviewing Wolf's proposal, but that its members are “continuously striving" to lower costs, improve access and community health, and address inequalities in health care.

“Hospitals are among the most regulated and transparent facilities in the commonwealth, and HAP and the hospital community are dedicated to working with the government, the insurance community, and providers so that all Pennsylvanians have the access to care that they need to get and stay healthy," said Andy Carter, the group's president and CEO,

House Republican spokesman Jason Gottesman said “there remain many unanswered questions to very basic questions” about Wolf’s plan.