Cumberland Valley Schools to provide drive-thru meals to students

Starting Wednesday, Cumberland Valley School District will prepare meals for any student up to age 18 during the mandated closure.

Bagged meals can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at five drive-thru locations throughout the district. Those locations are Hampden Elementary School, Monroe Elementary School, Middlesex Elementary School, Sporting Hill Elementary School and Cumberland Valley High School.

The bagged meals will include lunch, a drink and a breakfast bar for the next morning. In accordance with federal regulations, students must be present during pickup. For more information, contact the Cumberland Valley School District food service department at 717-506-3318.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0