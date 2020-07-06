Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why is the only time my back feels better is when pushing a shopping cart?

If you feel that the only time your back feels better is when you’re pushing a shopping cart, you may feel that you are odd and that no one else has this issue. But fear not, because this is quite common, and there is a good explanation for it.
The technical term for why this happens is called spinal stenosis. In “English,” spinal stenosis is when the canal that your spinal cord travels down your back, becomes narrower. Also, there are spaces where nerves come off the spine and travel through a canal on each side of your spine – these nerves travel to all the muscles in your body.
This area can also experience stenosis (or narrowing to put it more plainly). This narrowing of the central or side canals compresses the nerves, and since the nerves control your muscles—when the nerves are compressed, the muscles go into spasm and can become weak if the pressure is on the nerve for long enough.
Spinal stenosis or narrowing of the canals occurs to the greatest extent when your back is in extension, which naturally occurs when you stand and walk. So the reason why your back feels better when you push a grocery cart (or other type of cart) is because pushing the cart causes you to lean forward a bit, which opens up the central and side canals by nature. In addition, the slight downward force you place on the cart creates a separation and gapping of the nerves at the central and side canals of the spine.
Since you can’t push a grocery cart everywhere you go, the best thing to do is to have a physical therapist work on you to stretch out your muscles to create space at the central and side canals, as well as to strengthen your muscles that support your spine to keep the pressure off the nerves. This will allow you to stand and walk for much longer periods without back and leg pain—and best of all, without needing to rely on a grocery cart to feel better!
Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, which specializes in helping people ages 35 to 70-plus. His column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.
