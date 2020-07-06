Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why is the only time my back feels better is when pushing a shopping cart?

Since you can’t push a grocery cart everywhere you go, the best thing to do is to have a physical therapist work on you to stretch out your muscles to create space at the central and side canals, as well as to strengthen your muscles that support your spine to keep the pressure off the nerves. This will allow you to stand and walk for much longer periods without back and leg pain—and best of all, without needing to rely on a grocery cart to feel better!

The expert physical therapists at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy successfully evaluate and treat patients with these and other similar issues on a daily basis. If you would like to rid yourself of back pain and get your life back, please do one of the following:

Email me at steve@cardinmillerpt.com or call my office at 717-245-0400 or text to request more information, and I will send you my free report, “7 Quick Ways to End Your Back Pain”

Or, if you are “fed up” with the back pain and are ready to do something right now to address it, so you can get back to living life, playing with your kids or grandkids and golfing/playing tennis, etc., then call today at 717-245-0400 to schedule a free, one-on-one, private screen with one of our expert physical therapists. We will listen to issues you are having and tell you the next best step to resolving your issues and getting your life back.

Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, which specializes in helping people ages 35 to 70-plus. His column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0