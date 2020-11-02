Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why is my balance getting worse and what can I do?

We worked on these areas and made the balance exercises progressively more difficult so that she was eventually able to walk on all areas, including her lumpy back yard and hiking trails littered with logs and rocks without any fear or loss of balance.

Bev was so happy that she was able to get her confidence back, as well as her balance, and she told me that she felt stronger and steadier than she had for the past 20 years. Now she is keeping me busy by sending all of her friends with the same issue for help with their balance, as well.

The key to this issue is addressing it as soon as you notice it happening so that you can avoid any falls (and injuries). However, even if you are reading this and saying “my balance is much worse than this, and I have fallen multiple times; I’m not sure I can be helped”—you certainly can be helped. It’s never too late.

Does this story sound familiar? Have you been having some of these issues but hesitated to take action out of uncertainty of what to do or skepticism that physical therapy could actually help? Are you ready to get your life back? Call 717-245-0400 today for your one-on-one free screen. One of our expert therapists will listen to the issues you are having and tell you the next best step to take to resolve your issues now.

For more information on how to see your physical therapist first and get back to doing the things you need, want and love to do, visit our website at www.cardinmillerpt.com. There you will find information about knee, back, foot, neck, shoulder pain and more.

Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, which specializes in helping people ages 35 to 70-plus. His column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0