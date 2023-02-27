If you’ve noticed that your balance is getting worse, this does happen to many people as they age, but there is something you can do about it before it gets to the point where you fall and risk injury. You do not just have to accept it as part of aging.

Let me tell you a true story about a patient who just finished her time with me a happy lady.

I’ll call her Bev (not her real name). Bev is a 63-year-old who came to my office because she was noticing that in the past few months she had been tripping, stumbling and losing her balance. This was happening when she was walking for exercise, hiking and trying to run around with her grandkids.

Bev, never actually fell, but she felt like she was close to doing so and was very concerned that this issue would get worse to the point that she would not be able to do her hiking, exercise walking or playing with her grandkids.

The first thing I needed to do was to explain to Bev why this was happening. As I evaluated her, there were no alarming reasons (such as back problems, neurological disorders or cancer concerns) as to why she was having these issues. So, I explained to Bev that as you age your muscles tend to weaken and tighten over time, which affects your balance, and in addition, there are receptors in your joints that that tells your brain where your body parts are in space.

I told Bev that what we need to do is to strengthen the muscles that have become weak and stretch the muscles that have become tight. Then, we needed to work on specific balance exercises that re-educate the receptors in the joints that tell the body where the arms and legs are in space as you stand and walk on different types of surfaces.

We worked on these areas and made the balance exercises progressively more difficult so that she was eventually able to walk on all areas, including her lumpy back yard and hiking trails littered with logs and rocks without any fear or loss of balance.

Bev was so happy that she was able to get her confidence back, as well as her balance, and she told me that she felt stronger and steadier than she had for the past 20 years! Now she is keeping me busy by sending all of her friends with the same issue for help with their balance as well.

The key to this issue is addressing it as soon as you notice it happening, so that you can avoid any falls (and injuries). However, some may be reading this and saying “my balance is much worse than this and I have fallen multiple times, I’m not sure I can be helped.” But you certainly can be helped! It’s never too late.

