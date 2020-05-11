Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why is hip pain wrecking my life?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hip pain really can get in the way of living life.

It can cause you to limp or walk up and down the stairs abnormally. Hip pain can make it very difficult for you to sit, and sometimes even affect your ability to sleep without waking due to pain.

What’s worse, hip pain leads your body to compensate, which causes your muscles and other body parts, like your back, knees and feet, to work differently than they are supposed to. This can lead to pain in these areas as well.

So yes, hip pain can wreck your life.

But, thankfully, the pain can be resolved and the root cause of the hip pain corrected so you can get back to living life and doing the things you need want and love to do!

How do you make this happen? Well, there are many reasons why hip pain occurs.

Hip pain can actually be radiating there from a pinched nerve in your lower back. You could have a leg length discrepancy, which means that one leg is longer than the other, which can lead to weakness, pain and tightness in the hips. Tightness of the tissues where the ball of the joint connects to the socket of the hip joint can cause pain in the hip, as well.