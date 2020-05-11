Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why is hip pain wrecking my life?

Hip pain really can get in the way of living life.
It can cause you to limp or walk up and down the stairs abnormally. Hip pain can make it very difficult for you to sit, and sometimes even affect your ability to sleep without waking due to pain.
What’s worse, hip pain leads your body to compensate, which causes your muscles and other body parts, like your back, knees and feet, to work differently than they are supposed to. This can lead to pain in these areas as well.
So yes, hip pain can wreck your life.
But, thankfully, the pain can be resolved and the root cause of the hip pain corrected so you can get back to living life and doing the things you need want and love to do!
How do you make this happen? Well, there are many reasons why hip pain occurs.
Hip pain can actually be radiating there from a pinched nerve in your lower back. You could have a leg length discrepancy, which means that one leg is longer than the other, which can lead to weakness, pain and tightness in the hips. Tightness of the tissues where the ball of the joint connects to the socket of the hip joint can cause pain in the hip, as well.
Also, a fall, slip or injury to the hip can damage a tissue called the labrum that connects the ball of the hip to the socket. This makes the hip joint unstable, causing pain, weakness and instability. Lastly, arthritis in the hip joint can also cause pain weakness and limping.
As you can see, there are many things that can cause hip pain. What you need is an expert physical therapist who can listen to the history of your hip problems, check your joint, ligaments, flexibility and strength, and then tell you the root cause of your problem and what they can do to resolve it for you to get you back to living life and doing what you need want and love to do!
Here's what to do next so you can find the exact cause of your back pain, fix it and get back to living life
Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy, which specializes in helping people ages 35 to 70-plus. His column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.
