Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why does my shoulder hurt when I lift my arm overhead?

Shoulder pain that occurs when you reach for something over your head, out to the side or when you perform and activity that requires quick motion or quick change in direction is often due to shoulder (rotator cuff) impingement.

What is shoulder impingement? There are four very important muscles in your shoulder that are part of what is called the rotator cuff. Three of these muscles are on the back of the shoulder blade and one is on the under side of the shoulder blade.

The rotator cuff muscles are very small but their job is mighty. They attach from the shoulder blade to the top, front and back of the ball of the shoulder. The rotator cuff, when functioning appropriately, provides the shoulder with stability. In addition, the rotator cuff’s most important job is to pull the ball of the shoulder down while the arm is lifted over the head, out to the side or into combined motions. This allows the rotator cuff tendons to guide clearly and not become pinched as the arm moves overhead, out to the side or in combined motions.

Other common findings with shoulder impingement would be:

Pinching pain when you lift your arm over your head or across your body

Pain that occurs at night which may interrupt your sleep

Inability to throw

So what can you do to figure out whether shoulder impingement is causing your pain or not? Physical therapists have an array of special tests and measures that they put patients through to determine whether impingement is present or whether it is something more complex that is occurring. Often times, strengthening of the rotator cuff and shoulder blade muscles improve the mechanics of the shoulder to allow the rotator cuff tendons to clear when the you reach overhead.

Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy in Carlisle.

