Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why does my lower back hurt after knee/hip replacement?

There are many reasons why the lower back may hurt after a knee or hip replacement.
One of the most common reasons for lower back pain following knee or hip replacement is because, since the surgery, your leg length is uneven. What I mean by this is that you feel uneven due to the fact that one leg is longer than the other. This is called “leg length discrepancy.” Leg length discrepancy can occur for many reasons including some that follow:
- Due to a hip or knee replacement. When you have a knee or hip joint replaced, the replacement joint is thicker or not as thick as the joint that has not been replaced, and this can cause a difference in leg length.
- Fracturing a leg bone. When you fracture a leg bone, as it heals, it does not always heal to the same length as prior to the fracture.
- Scoliosis. This is the curvature of the spine, which elevates the pelvis on one side versus the other, which makes one leg appear longer than the other.
- One can be born with a leg bone that is longer than the other.
- Your pelvis is out of alignment.
So why are leg length discrepancies a problem?
Think about a car tire being out of alignment. Eventually it will create uneven wear somewhere else on the car. Tires will wear out unevenly, componentry that steers the tires can wear out unevenly as well.
The same thing occurs in your body. Having a leg length discrepancy places uneven stress on your knees, feet, hips and low back. Usually, the body can compensate for this lack of proper leg length for a short time, but eventually the leg length discrepancy causes muscles on one side of your body to be over-lengthened and on the other side too short.
This affects how the muscles work and creates pain as the muscles, tendons and ligaments endure undue and unequal tension bringing them out of balance. As an example, many people who undergo total knee or hip replacement end up with a significant leg length discrepancy, which frequently causes back pain due to one leg being longer than the other. These folks can also end up with knee and arch pain as well.
So what can be done to resolve the discrepancy?
First, you need an evaluation with a trained health care professional in order to determine whether or not you have a leg length discrepancy and how significant the difference is.
Once we determine that you have a leg length discrepancy, then we will determine how to correct the discrepancy. If the discrepancy is due to your pelvis being out of alignment, then we correct that misalignment, which corrects your leg length. Otherwise we use a heel lift in your shoe or we buildup the sole of your shoe under the short leg to equalize your leg length and hip height.
Steve Miller is the owner of Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy and his column will appear bi-monthly in the Thrive section of the Sentinel and on Cumberlink.com.