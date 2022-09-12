Ask Your Physical Therapist: Why does my forearm hurt when I grip objects?

Most commonly, when people experience pain in the forearm, inside or outside of the elbow while gripping, lifting or holding objects, they are suffering from "tennis or golfer's" elbow.

“Tennis elbow” also called “lateral epicondylitis” refers to pain at the outside of the elbow and the group of muscles on the top of your forearm closest to your elbow. “Golfer’s elbow,” also called “medial epicondylitis,” refers to pain at the inside of the elbow and the group of muscles on the inside of your forearm closest to your elbow.

Tennis or golfer’s elbow are both due to irritation and inflammation of the tendons (part of the muscle that connects it to the bone) and muscle belly as they attach to the bones that make up the inside and outside of your elbow.

Both of these conditions are most commonly caused by repetitive motions, such as gripping tools, bricks or objects, typing or starting a weightlifting routine too rapidly. These repetitive motions in the same direction on a regular basis lead to muscle imbalances.

For example: someone who works at a brick plant lifting a brick in each hand off conveyor belts all day may overuse the muscles on the top of his or her forearm causing these muscles to be tight and underuse muscles on the inside of the forearm, causing these muscles to be weak.

Another example would be someone who types on a computer all day with improper body mechanics. If they type with their wrists in a position where they are hanging down, the person will become weak in the muscles on top of the forearm and tight in the muscles on the underneath side of the forearm.

What are the signs and symptoms of tennis or golfer’s elbow?

Pain, stiffness and soreness at the inside or outside of the forearm where the muscles attach to the bone closest to the elbow.

Pain in the forearm/around the elbow during gripping

Loss of grip strength, dropping of objects you are trying to hold due to pain in the forearm or elbow

How do I fix this problem?

Reverse the muscle imbalances by having your physical therapist at Cardin and Miller Physical Therapy show you which muscles to stretch and which to strengthen surrounding the forearm.

Your therapist will perform ultrasound, massage, ice and taping to reduce tissue irritation to speed up the healing process.

Your Cardin and Miller therapist may recommend sleeping with a wrist splint to keep your wrist in a more optimal position during sleep to rest the irritated tendons.

When your therapist determines the cause of your Tennis/Golfer’s elbow, he or she will develop a custom plan to ensure you are using proper mechanics with your repetitive motions and better yet show you how to reduce these repetitive motions.

Call 717-245-0400 today for your free screen to see how we can help you resolve your elbow/forearm pain and get back to living life the way you want. For more information, visit our website at www.cardinmillerpt.com.